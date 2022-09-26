Maybe the politicians talking about the border crisis ought to meet Albeleis Arteaga.
He traveled for nearly two months with his wife and 4-month-old child just to get to the United States.
“If I had any money right now, I wouldn’t be out here putting my family through this,” the 29-year-old told reporter Uriel J. García of The Texas Tribune. “My head throbs not knowing what to do next or how to get out of here.”
Arteaga is among thousands of Venezuelans pouring across the southern border. He, his wife and child arrived in El Paso, a Texas border community that is already overwhelmed.
Many of the migrants are returned to Mexico under an emergency health order known as Title 42, but that’s not an option for Venezuelans. They’re on a list of nationalities Mexico won’t accept, and they can’t be sent back to Venezuela because the United States severed diplomatic ties with that country in 2019.
So, the immigrants wind up in shelters — or on the street.
When Garcia encountered Arteaga and his family, they were outside a bus station, trying to shield themselves from the rain with a waterlogged sheet. They had been dropped off by the Border Patrol after two days in custody.
The family spent much of the next day in a makeshift migrant camp, and the day after that, they joined dozens of other migrants on a charter bus bound for New York City.
That bus wasn’t chartered by Greg Abbott or Ron DeSantis, by the way. It was chartered by the Democratic mayor of El Paso.
In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the crush of immigrants a “humanitarian crisis created by human hands.”
“We’re all supposed to come together and coordinate,” he said. “Coordination during a crisis is something that we must do together. That’s the federal government, that is also the governor of the state of Texas, as well as the governor of the state of Florida.”
Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said Abbott and DeSantis are dealing with a very real crisis.
“You’re talking about 3.4 million people, just since the start of this Biden administration, that have crossed the border, …” he told Tapper. “What is a governor supposed to do?”
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin isn’t convinced Republicans really want to solve the problem. He called out Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in remarks on the Senate floor.
“This morning,” Durbin said, “Senator McConnell said orderly, legal immigration is part of what makes America strong. Anarchy and open borders make us weak. I don’t know of any rational person who would disagree with that comment, but I think, for the record, we should make clear that nine years ago, when we considered comprehensive immigration reform, a bipartisan bill on the floor of the United States Senate, the senator from Kentucky voted against it.”
That bill, the work of the so-called Gang of Eight, passed the Senate with 14 Republican votes. It never came up for a vote in the House, which at the time was under Republican control.
“The right thing to do is what we did nine years ago, a bipartisan approach to fixing the immigration system,” Durbin said. “Instead of exploiting it for political purposes, let’s fix it. We’ve done that. We’ve passed legislation on a bipartisan basis, even in this evenly divided Senate.”
At last report, Arteaga was in New York City, looking for a job. Any job. He wants to make enough money to support his family and maybe send a few bucks to the folks he left behind in Venezuela.
He wants to make a home in New York City. He wants to live the American dream.
