My 16-year-old Minnesota granddaughter came for a visit and decided on a summer road trip. I was delighted when she suggested Washington, D.C., excited to introduce my Gen Z to her nation’s center for American history, culture and politics.
Two gals would be traveling alone so staying safe was paramount. According to the D.C. Metro Police, violent crime is up 37% for 2023 in this Capitol city for U.S. governance. Yikes! I found a boutique hotel in the Northwest area of downtown Washington.
After the 9.5-hour scenic drive through Kentucky, West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia, we entered the city via Massachusetts Avenue and arrived in historic Georgetown and Embassy Row to discover gorgeous properties of the rich and famous. Former President Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, and Hillary Clinton have sprawling homes nearby. Manicured historic homes and huge, posh private schools on immaculate tree-lined street were impressive and these neighborhoods exude power, wealth and privilege.
Finding our hotel, we grabbed dinner and set off on a “Moonlit National Monuments” bus tour. The guide gave short poignant facts as we hopped on and off for quick stops to include structures honoring freedom-loving, brave soldiers and sailors. We also saw Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, MLK Monuments. In a respectful tone, my 11th grader whispered, “Nana, these are serious places. People shouldn’t be just laughing and taking selfies.” Wise words, L. Final stop, the White House on a gorgeous, clear, moon-filled night, making for a dramatic backdrop of remembrance.
Day 2 — D.C. has 74 museums — many are free! We hit Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum first. I wanted American History but L is a true animal lover and this city catalogs something for everyone’s passion. After dinner, we discovered more streets and iconic buildings via their fun Lime electric scooters, strategically parked all over downtown.
Day 3 was our private tour of the U.S. Capitol. L turns 18 in time for 2024’s General Election and I wanted her to have perspective before making her young, informed vote. “If you don’t vote, you forfeit your say,” I lectured. When 13 colonies united and pledged loyalty to defeat British tyranny, the new nation’s official motto became E Pluribus Unum, “Out of Many, One.”
L and I met up with (Indiana-born) Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer’s staffers and chose Emmer because he represents L’s Minneapolis district. Most days, the general public can enter the Capitol but its inner sanctums require a call to your state Representative. President Biden was at the beach and Congress recessed that week but staffers were hard at work. Our guides were Marcos, on temporary assignment to Emmer’s office and William, an intern and political science major at a nearby University. We entered the House Chamber where 435 members speak and vote on bills and our first impression is a smaller room than what appears on TV during a State of the Union address! Sitting in leather seats, we imaged ourselves about The People’s business on important issues of the day. Legislators decide how to spend our tax money, when to go to war and what laws to make or change. At least that’s how it’s supposed to work….
Next were House Majority Whip Emmer’s offices where dozens of staff mobilize and “whip” votes in Congress and then send the bill up to the Senate. What a challenging job!
While traversing hallways, I suddenly recognized areas seen on news videos of Jan 6, 2021. Standing at once shattered outer Capitol windows and seeing doors where a woman was shot dead while joining a crazed mob attempting forced entry into House Chamber was sobering.
Stepping into these spaces and imaging the violent threat against my Indiana Representatives so they could stop peaceful transfer of executive governance was sad and outrageous.
I saw stairs where Secret Service whisked away the V.P. so he could escape his own President’s radical supporters shouting, “Hang Mike Pence.” It’s unconscionable. I read Pence’s book “So Help Me God” and if you haven’t read it, you should. From accounts, Trump had influence to prevent or abort this violent attack on our Constitution but he did not.
I thanked Marcos and William for our tour and reflected on a conversation with L while touring the major Monuments. I advised, “Politicians come and go but this city doesn’t. Remember this, L. They don’t own it.” Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt and Reagan walked Pennsylvania Avenue but the only lasting footprints great American leaders should leave on its path are impressions of God, truth, justice and freedom.
A few more museums were on our agenda but we skipped out of town early after hearing the ex-President would arrive for arraignment in the Federal Court building a few blocks away. Dozens from the media circus camped overnight under makeshift tents. A hyped illusion of impending street conflict was given by political opponents and drooling press but local media got it right. Big crowds and protests never materialized.
But, I felt vulnerable and my thought process dove down a rabbit hole. Irrational fear set in.
“What if big protests arise? What if my credit card company gives hotel info to the FBI because this registered Republican’s in D.C. right now? (Congress recently disclosed records showing this happened January 2021). Would I be targeted by my own government just because I’m not a Democrat?”
Who are the real aggressors and transgressors and why does it seem only Trump and Republicans are prosecuted? Is media’s news omission of leftist corruption in fact censorship?
The trip had an interesting finale and after stopping at celebrity Georgetown Cupcakes, we got on the road having learned so much. I pondered Rule No. 110 in President George Washington’s Rules of Civility and Decent Behaviour. “Labour to keep alive in your breast that little celestial fire called conscience.” Oh, George, if you could see your new country today.
