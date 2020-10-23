During three out of four years, we are admonished to preserve the separation of church and state. We are challenged to keep faith out of the public arena. But during a presidential election year, the trains of the church and state are traveling at breakneck speed on an inevitable collision course. Just the anticipation of the wreck is enough to cause stress.
Recently articles were published on websites speaking of faith among politicians. One article chronicled the differences between the churches that Trump and Biden attended the previous Sunday. Trump attended a non-denominational evangelical church while Biden attended Mass at a nearby Catholic church. The other article spoke of trust, sharing the history of “In God We Trust” as a motto and an inscription on currency.
The truth is we all have faith. The question is in whom or what do we place that trust? It is accurate to assess that we are people of faith. When the eight hours of the work day are completed, there is an expectation, a faith that a paycheck will be delivered in return. Some items of faith are in my control; some are ultimately controlled by others. But some items are out of human control.
There was a time when most people in the United States would turn to their faith in God for answers to those issues. But everyone has different understandings of who God is, what He does and what He expects. That is why President Trump attended one church while former Vice President Biden attended a different church.
Not long ago, we began talking about how the pandemic has created stress in our lives. The stress not only tires physically, but it has also created stress that makes us weary emotionally and spiritually. Our spirits are in need of rest. We first looked at a Psalm that asked our soul to be quiet. Last week a Psalm urges our soul to get rest. Today Psalm 138 asks us to trust that God will handle our circumstances.
In the short eight verses of this psalm, David brings out several concepts that can contribute to our rest and peace. See if these ideas resonate and provide help.
First, David expresses “before the gods I sing Your praise” (Psalm 138:1). This verse echoes the sentiments of Psalm 119:46, “I will speak of your statutes before kings and will not be put to shame.” Placing trust in God is ridiculed by many. Those without such faith are attempting to re-evaluate the place of godly faith and its importance in the country’s history and traditions.
Four years ago, The Tennessean ran an opinion piece from a local pastor asking, “Could it become illegal or immoral to believe in God?” For the nation’s first 200 years, culture was shaped by a Judeo-Christian worldview. Not every citizen was an orthodox, faith-practicing Christian, but the social and intellectual life of the country was mostly moral and spiritual. It was almost impossible not to believe in God.
The last hundred years of our history is quite different. Western culture became mostly secular. At times society is neutral toward religion, but occasionally, the trend leans against religion, especially the Judeo-Christian faith. The moral foundation gave way to the idea that it was possible not to believe. Publications by Nietzsche and Darwin and Freud supported a godless, almost mechanical view of the world.
Today we are moving to a place where it is nearly impossible to believe anything about God. Will the day come when it is illegal to believe? The Judeo-Christian worldview has been marginalized and dismissed by many. Laws are now questioning if a faith can be accepted in society if it does not embrace all behaviors of the culture. In a sense, you can have your beliefs as long as you keep them to yourself. What is the logical next step from that?
David wants us to see that faith in God is just as viable, just as reasonable, as faith in any other authority. The psalmist argues faith in God has more evidence and support than the other options. Before other gods — whatever the ground of faith — our God, our faith is not put to shame.
Next, David wants you to see that you are not in this battle alone. God is active and is involved in hearing your pleas and your prayers. “On the day I called, You answered me” (Psalm 138:3a). The person of faith bows the knee and the heart and prays.
The election approaches and you pray. The pandemic roars and you pray. Your loved one contracts the disease and you pray. A point inevitably comes when your prayers pause and you wonder. Why is there still turmoil about the election? Why does the pandemic still roar? Why did my loved one die? Is God not hearing? Will God not answer?
We tend to expect God to answer “Yes” to our prayers or else we think He did not answer. If the “Yes” is not immediate, we rationalize that He answered, “Wait” instead of “Yes.” Even God’s answer of “Yes” doesn’t always fit the timetable that we desire. And we need to accept that sometimes God answers, “No.”
The result of God answering prayer — either way — is found at the end of verse three. “My strength of soul you increased” (Psalm 138:3b). The responsibility for the direction of society is not solely upon my shoulders, and that strengthens my soul. God is in control. His ways will not be altered. God is not dependent upon the results of an election. He does not have to stay six feet away, wearing a mask. God’s activities are not hinging upon an act of Congress.
You can rest more easily tonight because your faith is in the right place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.