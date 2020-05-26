Shame on people judging our law enforcement workers. Remember innocent until proven guilty. Walk a mile in their shoes, and then you might respect them more.
Bud Barnett,
Memphis
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: May 26, 2020 @ 7:17 pm
William "Bill' Nelson Rowe, 73, of New Albany passed away at U of L on Monday from a long term illness. He was an avid camper, jokester, storyteller, singer and loved people. He is survived by his wife of 41 years- Linda Rowe; sons- Kraig Rowe (Stephani) and Michael Rowe (Marisa); daughters-…
Visitation:1:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Funeral Service:11:00am, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial: Walnut Ridge Cemetery. www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
