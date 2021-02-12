As I write this, a huge blizzard has dumped a boatload of snow all over the U.S.
Not here in central Florida, but I’m not one to waste news of treacherous weather elsewhere as an opportunity to “what if” about all the bad things that could happen, especially to my daughters who both live in areas where Snowmageddon happens.
I carefully watch the news and see cars on snow- and ice-covered roads sliding around, smashing into one another, and start thinking, “What if one of my daughters is driving in that stuff?” From there, my mama brain switches into overdrive, slides into my default crazy mode until I crash from the sheer volume of imaginary worst-case scenarios.
O me of little faith.
The other night, the night of the biggest snowstorm of the season so far, as the weatherman on the evening news had described it, I opened my Weather Channel app on my phone and looked up the areas where my daughters live.
The Biggest! Storm! Ever! (my emphasis, not the Weather Channel’s) was in full blizzard mode over Ohio, probably right over the house where one of my daughters lives. It was still early in the evening, so I figured she was home and safe. But her job starts at 5:30 a.m., which means she leaves for work when it’s dark out and icy cold, and all night I couldn’t sleep thinking about her out on the road and me not being able to do anything about it.
The next morning, as I awaited a dreaded call from the Ohio State Police, a message popped up on Facebook — from my daughter, safe at her house in Ohio, showing me a picture of all the beautiful snow in her backyard, happy to have a snow day off from work.
My first thought: Nancy, you are an idiot. My second thought, however: Jesus knows me. He knows me! He knows that my default mode is to let my worries fester, that my tendency is to expect the worst. He knows me and loves me enough to send me a message via my unsuspecting daughter that all is well. I’m convinced that God has a soft spot in his heart for neurotic moms.
Recently, a friend announced she was writing a book titled, “Jesus Knows Me, This I Love.” Jesus knows me. I’ve been thinking about that — Jesus knows me. He knows all my stuff — all of it. The ways I fail, the thoughts I don’t want to think but do anyway, the judgments I make about people, my hypocrisy. All of it.
Jesus knows me — my fears, my desires, my doubts, my dreams, my prayers. Jesus knows me, knows what makes me tick, knows my strengths and my weaknesses and my potential, knows whom I need to cross my path or be in my life to encourage or challenge me, those whom I can encourage and challenge. He knows the number of my days, how many hairs I have on my head (or on my chin), the reason for my tiny hands and crooked fingers. Jesus knows me and loves me anyway. He knows me and calls me his friend.
The psalmist said, “Lord, you have searched me, and known me” (Psalm 139:1). Some translations use the words “probed me,” “tested me,” “examined,” “investigated,” “looked deep into my heart.”
I love what The Message Bible paraphrase says: “I’m an open book to you; even from a distance, you know what I’m thinking. You know when I leave and when I get back; I’m never out of your sight. You know everything I’m going to say before I start the first sentence. I look behind me and you’re there, then up ahead and you’re there, too — your reassuring presence, coming and going. This is too much, too wonderful — I can’t take it all in!”
Jesus loves me, this I know. But Jesus knows me — this I love.
