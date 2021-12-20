President Joe Biden and Democrats in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives are mighty peeved at U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia.
And with good reason.
Manchin apparently did an about-face regarding Biden’s Build Back Better plan, a $1.75 billion social spending proposal designed to aid middle- and lower-income Americans.
The president and other Democrats say Manchin had told them he would find a way to support the package.
But then, without much warning — a hurried phone call from Manchin’s staff to the White House just before he was supposed to go on the air — Manchin changed his mind. He announced on Fox News that he now could not support the package.
Denunciations from the White House and Manchin’s fellow Democrats came fast and furious. They accused him of breaking his word and betraying a commitment. They called him a coward and a turncoat.
Those are serious slurs in any circumstance, but at one time in the U.S. Senate they would have been deadly. The fact that they aren’t likely to end either Manchin’s career or the attempts to push Biden’s plan into law shows how the Senate has changed.
And why that august body is no longer as effective as it once was.
A few years ago, I talked with former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, D-South Dakota, about the late U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Indiana. I wanted to know what made Lugar, whose voting record was among the most conservative in the Senate, successful as a dealmaker and broker of compromises across party lines.
“The reason he was so effective is in large measure because in the Senate your word is your bond,” Daschle said. “His word was as good as gold. He gave you his word and you never had to second guess or doubt whether or not that word would be valid a month from now or a year from now.”
Daschle went on to say that trust was the essential element in making the Senate work. The only way senators from distant and diverse parts of the country with varied interests and ideological beliefs could reconcile differences was if they operated in good faith. They had to believe in each other’s commitments, or everything would grind to a halt.
Which is pretty much where the Senate is now.
Instead of being the place where national differences are resolved, it is the chamber where those differences go to be exacerbated.
This was going on long before Joe Manchin became the focus of so much attention and ire. His pirouette, infuriating as it doubtless is to the White House and his Democratic colleagues in Congress, is but a symptom of the disease afflicting the Senate and the nation.
Not the disease itself.
What’s more, his refusal might point a way forward for Biden’s plan — or, more accurately, plans.
I never have understood why the president and his party insisted on shoving so many proposals, many of them likely to be quite popular with voters, into one huge package. The effect has been to leave the public with only the hefty pricetag in mind, not any good that might come from the measures.
They say their model for doing so is Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
But FDR didn’t put all his plans to combat the Great Depression into one huge and hard-to-swallow ball of cheese he called the New Deal. No, he sold every element — the Works Progress Administration, the Civilian Conservation Corps, etc. — as a separate item, explaining the benefit each measure would bring to average Americans.
By doing it that way, he put his opponents in the position of voting against things he knew Americans would like and gave his supporters something they could tout back in their states and districts.
FDR’s approach was an example of how savvy politicians get things done.
It’s a way of doing things Democrats would do well to reacquire.
Joe Manchin may not have intended to teach them that lesson with his flipflop.
But it would be good for them to learn it again, anyway.
