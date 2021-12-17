You’d almost think the pandemic was behind us.
Though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends putting on a mask for any indoor gathering, those who follow that advice in Indiana these days tend to find themselves in a small minority.
We’re all fed up with the pandemic, and we’re ready for our lives to get back to normal. The sad reality, though, is that the coronavirus hasn't gone away.
Indiana has been seeing around 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 every day. It’s recording more than 30 deaths. Every day.
At mid-week, nearly 87% of the state’s intensive care unit beds were in use, and roughly 40% of those seriously ill patients were suffering from COVID-19.
Data collected by the Indiana Department of Health showed more than 3,000 people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus. That’s the highest number recorded since this time last year, before the vaccines were widely available.
Records show the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Indiana hospitals has increased 137% since Nov. 1.
The Indiana Hospital Association and other statewide medical organizations have been warning for weeks that the surging number of COVID infections might leave health care providers unable to treat everyone needing medical attention in the months ahead.
The news isn’t all bad, of course. The state health department says more than 3.5 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and more than 1.1 million have even gotten a booster.
State and local health officials continue to urge all Hoosiers to follow suit, but few of the unvaccinated are taking that advice.
The state’s vaccination rate seems stuck in the neighborhood of 51%, a number that ranks Indiana 42nd among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
On a color-coded map, 45 of the state's 92 counties are colored “red,” indicating uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Another 46 are slightly better with a rating of “orange,” and only Ohio County in the southeast corner of the state has a rating of “yellow.” Not a single county has the ideal color of “blue.”
Not every place is like this. On a recent visit to Ann Arbor, home of the University of Michigan, I saw few businesses with signs warning customers to don masks, but almost everyone did.
The university is in Washtenaw County with a population of about 372,000. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen nearly 43,000 COVID cases and 380 deaths.
Compare that to Indiana’s St. Joseph County, home of the University of Notre Dame. With a population of 271,000, that county has seen nearly 53,000 cases and 695 deaths.
St. Joseph County has a vaccination rate of just under 55%. Washtenaw County has a rate of nearly 65%, roughly 10 points higher.
Getting the vaccine and following CDC recommendations won’t guarantee that you’ll avoid the coronavirus entirely, but it will make it unlikely that you’ll get seriously ill.
Nearly all of the COVID patients now lying in Indiana hospital beds are unvaccinated. According to the Indiana Department of Health, unvaccinated Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic have accounted for 97.6% of COVID-19 infections, 99.95% of hospitalizations and 99.97% of deaths.
The vaccines have been proven safe and effective. The odds are the most serious side effect you’ll experience from the shot is a sore arm.
What about the natural immunity you develop from getting sick with COVID-19? A recent study showed that unvaccinated people who already had the virus were more than twice as likely as fully vaccinated people to be reinfected.
This really isn’t complicated, folks. To protect yourself and your loved ones, get the shot.
