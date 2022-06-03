The current buzzword is “deconstruction,” the “process of systematically dissecting and often rejecting the beliefs you grew up with,” as Christian apologist Alisa Childers explained.
The current deconstruction trend ranges from casting off extra-biblical church rules such as those regarding appearance and traditions to focus on finding a more pure and simple faith in Jesus, to fully rejecting core Christian doctrines that don’t line up with modern cultural mores.
Some people no longer go to church because they think it’s not important; it may have been important once, but they have evolved, or so they say.
For others, deconstruction is a response to real harm done. It’s nothing new. Ever since the church began people have been critical of it; some seeking to reform it while others have denounced it and walked away.
A decade ago, a group of women writers wrote the book, “Jesus Girls: True Tales of Growing Up Female and Evangelical.” They wrote about “overcoming” or “surviving” their church upbringing, which some said was misogynistic.
Around the same time, Matthew Paul Turner wrote “Churched: One Kid’s Journey Toward God Despite A Holy Mess,” in which he described growing up in a fundamentalist Baptist church where pants on women or long hair on men were “abominations unto the Lord” and neckties on males were required attire for holiness.
He wrote nostalgically about growing up “fundy,” but in the end he too left.
However, instead of giving up on church altogether, as if church is something one outgrows, as a young adult Turner kept searching until he found a church he could call home. He wrote, “The pastor wasn’t the most dynamic preacher, but every time he spoke about the good news, he cried.” Turner concluded that no church is perfect, but to him, that’s what makes a church endearing.
Last year, Abraham Piper, the son of Christian author and pastor John Piper, became a vocal deconstructionist with nearly a million followers on TikTok, which is currently a mecca for deconstructionists, both leaders and followers of the trend.
In response, Abraham’s brother, Barnabas Piper, a pastor in Nashville, said in Christianity Today that genuine faith in Christ “is not a system or structure, so it cannot be deconstructed.”
“It is a gift from God through the work of Jesus Christ, secured by the Holy Spirit,” he said. “It can be destroyed willfully and rebelliously. It can dissolve and decline if it is neglected over time. But it cannot be deconstructed.”
Yes, churches have problems, because every church is made up of fallible humans, leaders and members alike.
Churches are notorious for factions and cliques, gossip and bitter petty fights over the color choice for the new carpet in the sanctuary.
But the church itself, faith itself, has been created by God and given to his people as a gift, as Barnabas Piper said. “It is not constructed but breathed into existence by God,” Piper said. “It cannot be pulled apart piece by piece for improvement or diagnosis.”
The whole idea of deconstruction fascinates me, but I don’t have an answer for it.
I just know that, in my opinion, church shouldn’t be something you outgrow or grow beyond, but something that helps you grow, something that embraces you and that you can embrace.
We, the church, are Christ’s body.
Instead of deconstruction, maybe we just need a simple reminder that we, the church, are one with him, whole and wholly — and holy — forever “undeconstructable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.