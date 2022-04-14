It happened on that Sunday, the day Jesus walked out of the tomb.
Early in the morning when the women discover the tomb empty, an angel tells them Jesus isn’t there, that he has risen, just as he had said.
That’s the Easter story: Jesus was crucified, died and was buried, and on the third day he arose from the grave. However, in Luke’s gospel, there’s a detour in the story:
While some of Jesus’ disciples hide out in Jerusalem, two are gone. Jesus is dead, or so they think. They saw him die, his lifeless body taken down from the cross and put in a grave.
Discouraged, disillusioned and defeated, they start walking to Emmaus, about seven miles away from Jerusalem. Jesus is also heading to Emmaus. As the two disciples discuss all that has happened, Jesus catches up with them and asks what they’re talking about. It’s interesting that they don’t recognize him, even though they were/are part of his group of followers.
Sometimes our problems or discouragement, worries or fears can cause us to not recognize God’s presence even when he’s smack in our midst.
One of them says, “You must be the only person from Jerusalem who doesn’t know what happened there,” and then they tell Jesus all that had happened to Jesus, not knowing it’s Jesus they’re talking to.
“We had hoped he would be the one to set Israel free,” one says. “But it’s already been three days since all this happened.” Not only that, he says, but his body is missing.
Luke’s gospel describes the disciples as being downcast, sad and gloomy. It also says their eyes were kept from recognizing Jesus. I think sometimes God hides himself so that he can do a necessary work within us that ends up strengthening our faith.
Jesus chides them, calls them foolish and “slow of heart to believe,” and then explains all the scriptures that foretold his birth, life, death and resurrection.
When they get to Emmaus, the disciples invite Jesus to dinner.
Although he’s their guest, as a host would do he picks up bread, gives thanks, and as he gives it to them their eyes are opened and they see it’s him.
And then — poof! — Jesus disappears.
Next, the two disciples flee back to Jerusalem with the news that Christ has risen, that Jesus is alive, that he truly is who he said he was.
I heard a pastor once say, “On the day he defeated death, instead of celebrating in town with his friends, Jesus chose first to chase down two discouraged disciples heading down a deadend road.”
When the men return to Jerusalem and rejoin their group, Jesus appears to all of them and says, “Peace be with you.”
They all had had their hope dashed, and he restores it. He changes their sadness to joy. He gives them peace, his peace that passes all human understanding.
That’s what happens when Jesus shows up in the middle of your story.
When we’re discouraged or lost or afraid, when we run away or wander, when we take a detour, when we retreat, Jesus comes to us. He goes after us.
And if Jesus goes after you, he always finds you. Always.
And gives you hope and peace.
