Good news for Debbie Downers and Negative Neds and Nellies: According to a study done by a psychology professor in Australia, negative thinking may actually be beneficial.
In his study, “Think Negative!” Joseph Forgas found that people with negative moods seem to be less gullible and better able to judge other people and their surroundings.
A bonus positive to negativity: lt seems to help people boost their memory, which I can believe. Negative people have an uncanny knack for remembering every slight, every snub (real or perceived) done to them, and can recite every detail of every conversation where someone else showed disrespect or not enough appreciation.
Negative people hold grudges and harbor unforgiveness, and they never forget.
However, even though the study found a positive spin to being negative, I’m pretty sure negativity shouldn’t be a life goal, especially for Christians. After all, the joy of the Lord is our strength (Nehemiah 8:10). But it’s difficult to be joyful in difficult times, isn’t it?
Gas prices over $4 a gallon. It’s hard to find cat food and saltine crackers at the market. War in Ukraine. Our own nation continues to be divided and our political leaders of both parties aren’t leading well. People are anxious, worried, outraged. Others are disillusioned. No one trusts anyone anymore. And despite what the Australian study found, negativity doesn’t seem to be helping a whole lot of people cope. The opposite is true. Negativity breeds more negativity. That’s its power.
I, for one, am tired of my own negativity. It drains my soul. The apostle Paul, while he was in prison, wrote a letter to the church at Philippi describing the joy he had, even in his chains. He wrote about how being in jail had turned out to be a good thing because the guards and other prisoners were coming to faith in Christ because of his joyful attitude. He sang, even while locked up in a cell, put there because of his faith.
He wrote: “Summing it all up, friends, I’d say you’ll do best by filling your minds and meditating on things true, noble, reputable, authentic, compelling, gracious — the best, not the worst; the beautiful, not the ugly; things to praise, not things to curse.”
“Put into practice what you learned from me, what you heard and saw and realized. Do that,” he wrote, “and God, who makes everything work together, will work you into his most excellent harmonies” (Philippians 4:8-9, The Message).
Years ago, a speaker at a women’s event admitted that she didn’t like her husband, and the more she thought about the things she disliked about him, the more her dislike for him grew. That bothered her, so for his 40th birthday she decided to list 40 things she liked, admired or appreciated about him. She said it took her a long time to write down the first few things, but once she got started she couldn’t stop at 40. She also said it saved her marriage.
There’s something to be said about looking on the bright side of things or searching for the dark cloud’s silver lining. It’s not about denying the bad stuff going on, but deciding not to dwell on it, especially things you have no control over or power to change — and it’s looking to God to provide peace and even joy, even in the midst of bad times.
We can complain or we can trust God and be joyful, but we can’t do both.
