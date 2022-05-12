One day shortly after my husband retired in 2005, I came home from work to find a bed frame and mattress leaning against the wall in one of the bathrooms, books stacked everywhere and a 30-gallon trash can in the living room. With time on his hands, Barry decided he wanted to make some home improvements.
One of the things I love about my husband is how he can take a house or a machine apart and put it back together better than it was before. However, I don’t love that the process always involves a mess and that he takes his sweet time.
Side note: The joke at our house is that Barry says he’ll be finished with something “in due time.” When our girls were kids, they calculated that “due time” meant about six months. During that particular post-retirement home improvement project, I came home another day to find four fingertip-sized holes poking through the bedroom ceiling. As my dear husband explained, the builder didn’t drive the nails into the ceiling drywall properly and the protruding nail heads created rust spots, which needed to be fixed.
So, in due time he fixed the nail head/rust problem, patched the holes and then primed not just the ceiling but all the bedroom walls. Apparently, if you’re going to paint the ceiling, you have to paint everything else. And then he found another half-dozen things that also needed fixing.
I know him. As he’s patching holes in the bedroom ceiling he’s thinking about that one, tiny chip in the tile in the shower that only he can see, which means the next time I come home from work the shower tile will most likely be broken up and piled into the 30-gallon trash can in the living room.
If you ask me, I’d be satisfied with covering up miniscule imperfections with a plant or picture on the wall or rug on the floor, or better yet, ignoring it altogether, because disorder makes me nuts.
But Barry has this thing about fixing things that need fixing, and he doesn’t stop until everything is right. Not just “good enough,” but the way it should be.
To me, it’s a glimpse of how God is with his people. He takes a person who’s content with the way things are, who likes her favorite sins and pet faults and who doesn’t want things messed up, and then comes in and razes everything and rebuilds it.
I’ve been on the razing and rebuilding end of things enough to know that the process is often messy and painful. But I also know it’s necessary. One of my favorite scriptures says, “Being confident of this, he (God) who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 1:6).
Another translation says, “He’ll be faithful to complete it in you,” and another says, God will “keep right on helping you grow in his grace until his task within you is finally finished on that day when Jesus Christ returns.”
Even though God’s work in me is sometimes — often — uncomfortable, I take great comfort in knowing he’s always at work, making me better, making me more like Jesus until he returns or calls me home.
In due time, God makes us better than better. He is making all things new.
