Recently, I got an email from someone asking if it’s OK for Christians to pray for the death of their enemy. The person said her pastor had prayed for Vladimir Putin’s demise.
“He didn’t explicitly say, ‘Strike him with a lightning bolt, Lord,’ but he did pray that God would end the evil being brought on Ukraine by putting an end to the evil one responsible for it,” she wrote.
People ask me some interesting questions.
Once I prayed that a woman I didn’t like would move away, and there have been people I would like to see being flogged, but I’ve never asked God to kill someone. Is that something that’s OK to do? Can we ask God to off an enemy? As with anything pertaining to matters of faith, the Bible is where I need to turn for answers, especially for the hard questions.
In the entire collection of psalms, some of them are what’s called imprecatory psalms. That’s when the psalm writer calls on God to bring misfortune on someone else. Some of the psalmists ask for things like breaking their enemy’s teeth and arms, having burning coals dumped on an enemy’s head and then being thrown into the fire.
One asks that his enemy have “ruin to overtake him by surprise.”
Another asks: “May his days be few … may his children be fatherless … wandering beggars … and his wife a widow. May a creditor seize all he has … may the sin of his mother never be blotted out.”
Yet another asks that his enemy be “like a slug melting away as it moves along.”
At first glance, these imprecatory psalms seem to be calls for personal vengeance, and they are. But the psalms also include acknowledgment of God’s sovereignty and that, unlike us humans, he is “not a God who takes pleasure in evil” (Psalm 5:4).
More than vengeance, the psalm writers pray for justice and for God to make himself known, even to their enemies. “Let them know that you, whose name is the Lord, that you alone are the Most High over all the earth” (Psalm 83:18).
The thing about prayer, we can go to God with our requests for vengeance, tell him how we feel and what we think, even about our frustration with him, with his slowness or lack of response (in our opinion), and we can know that we’ll be accepted and heard.
But, as with the psalmists’ prayers, God doesn’t leave us to continue in our revenge fantasies and complaints. As we pray, God changes our prayers as he changes our hearts.
While researching this, I read about some missionaries in Ukraine and what they were praying.
One person said: “I know our battle is not against flesh and blood. I feel angry, but I don’t hate. I pray that through this, the Lord will draw Ukrainians, Russians, even Putin and the world beyond, to himself and show them that there is a place for them with him.”
Jesus told his followers to pray for their enemies. He said to pray, “Your kingdom come, Your will be done,” which includes God’s will for our enemies, which may or may not be their demise.
In the end, God promises there will be justice.
Until then, we pray and trust God with his answers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.