Seriously, God should’ve designed people with rewind buttons or a 10-second delay device on their mouths. We humans tend to say some really dumb and/or hurtful things.
I still cringe when I recall saying, “Poodles aren’t real dogs,” to a group of people and a woman raised her hand and said, “I have a poodle.” Things went downhill from there.
Another time I asked a man at a gym who said he’d been a bodybuilder for 48 years, “When did you stop?” He laughed, sort of, and continued walking on the treadmill as our conversation came to a screeching halt. Halfway home I realized what I had said to him was equivalent to him asking me, “So, when did you let yourself go?”
Another time, a woman approached me after church and asked me to pray with her because she was heartbroken over some choices her teenage daughter had made. This time it wasn’t so much what I said that made me want to slap myself, but that I said anything at all. Instead of praying, I kept talking and talking, babbling on and on, blah, blah, blah. As my brain screamed, “Stop talking! Shut up! Just. Be. Quiet. And pray!” my mouth kept moving.
Years ago, I got an email from someone asking if I could recommend any books or resources for parents who have lost children. Her son had died in a car wreck and she was having a difficult time. She wrote that “church people” had tried to comfort her, but it was like she was in a “Saturday Night Live” skit with one person’s comment more unhelpful than the next.
“I hadn’t realized just how non-comforting the words ‘Count your blessings’ could be until now,” she wrote. She said she could write a book about what not to say at a funeral, including: “Be grateful you still have one child left” and, “Be grateful he wasn’t paralyzed; he wouldn’t have wanted to live like that.”
“Most folks are very nice, bless their hearts,” she wrote. “They just don’t know what to say. I even felt bad for some of them, because I know they went home and slapped their foreheads and said, ‘I can’t believe I said that!’”
She had been reading the Old Testament book of Job, about a man who had lost everything he had except his nagging wife. His friends came to comfort him, although they did everything but that. “They weren’t very comforting,” she wrote. “But you know, they came and sat with him for days, which made them pretty good friends. They got in trouble when they started talking.” Me too.
There is a time for words, but maybe not as often as most of us think. I, for one, deeply regret so many stupid, unhelpful and harmful words I’ve spoken. That’s why I’d like a rewind button on my mouth.
Sadly, there isn’t such a device.
There’s only the hope that next time I want to speak I’ll think first. Even that’s no guarantee, because often I think I’m being helpful when I’m really not.
The proverbs writer warned: “Watch your words and hold your tongue; you’ll save yourself a lot of grief” (Proverbs 21:23, The Message). He also wrote, “Even dunces who keep quiet are thought to be wise; as long as they keep their mouths shut, they’re smart” (Proverbs 17:28).
Note to self: Stop talking! Shut up! Just. Be. Quiet. And pray. People will thank you, especially poodle owners.
