Years ago, I met a woman who sold action figures of Bible characters like Moses, David and Goliath, and Jesus. The Jesus doll, about twice the size of a G.I. Joe, had movable fingers and joints, and if you pressed a button on Jesus’ back he talked. The woman pressed the button and Jesus began reciting Bible verses — and wouldn’t stop.
Seemingly unaffected by Jesus’ continuous talking, the woman also kept talking, and I couldn’t concentrate on what she was saying. Plus, Jesus was rather loud. I didn’t want to be disrespectful to Jesus, even a toy Jesus, but he wouldn’t hush. And I knew from reading the Bible that people who tried to shut Jesus up generally didn’t fare well.
So, risking Jesus calling fire and brimstone down on my sorry head, I took a breath, winced and asked the woman, “Um, could you please make Jesus be quiet?” She pressed the button on his back, and to my relief, Jesus stopped talking and we went on with our conversation unscathed by divine retribution.
The absurdity of my question still makes me chuckle: “Could you please make Jesus be quiet?”
As if someone could hush up the one who spoke creation into existence by just speaking or who calmed a violent storm by telling it to be still, or who healed the sick and raised the dead just by his word.
However, as absurd as it is to try and make Jesus be quiet, I too often try.
Because, if I hear Jesus speaking to me, then I’ll have to do something about what he’s saying.
If I hear him tell me to stop envying and start being more thankful, to be merciful when I’d rather punch somebody in the face, if I hear him tell me to stop being judgmental, to be more generous, less self-righteous, more trusting of him — if I hear him speaking to me through the pages of the Bible or my own conscience that convicts me of my wrongdoing, then I’ll have to do what he says.
I’ll have to change my ways, and I might not want to.
So instead, I’ll stick my fingers in my ears and go, “La la la la la, blah, blah, blah. I can’t hear you, Jesus. I’m not listening, la la la.” I’ll skip over Bible passages that make me uncomfortable. That way, I can at least pretend that I’ve successfully shut Jesus up. However, if I do that, I’ll also miss his words of welcoming grace, of mercy, hope, rest, peace and life.
Jesus famously said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls” (Matthew 11:28-29). He also said, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Matthew 5:44). He said, “Take courage. It is I. Don’t be afraid” (Mark 6:50). And he said, “Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye?” (Matthew 7:3).
The bottom line: Jesus is God and his word is law. But it’s also gospel — “good news.”
Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, whoever hears my words and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned” (Matthew 5:24).
To that I say, keep talking, Jesus. I’m listening.
