When my granddaughter, who is now 20, was little, she once told the neighbor that her dad “lives in the bushes.” She believed that because when my daughter pointed out to Caroline where her dad worked, all she could see were tall trees. That, however, doesn’t explain why she believed her dad lived in the bushes.
As a kid, my mom believed trees made the wind blow. Once when my brother and I were little, we went to a Chinese restaurant with our aunt and she ordered milk for us to drink. I don’t remember if the milk was warm or maybe it was whole milk — we always drank skim milk — but it tasted funny to us, so we concluded it was Chinese milk from Chinese cows. Who knows why kids believe the things they do?
There’s a website — www.iusedtobelieve.com — where people post the crazy things they used to believe, including beliefs about God.
My favorites:
“When I was a kid, I asked my brother how Jesus died and he told me he died in a car wreck. I believed that for years.”
“I used to believe God’s name was Peter because at the end of church we would say, ‘Thanks, Peter God.’ Then I learned it’s ‘Thanks be to God.’”
As for me, when I was a kid I used to believe the devil lived in the confessionals at the Catholic church we attended and that women became nuns because they were disillusioned with life and couldn’t find husbands.
I used to believe that God was distant and unknowable and that he mostly frowned and disapproved of everything people did. I used to believe God said no to my prayers because I hadn’t prayed long enough or hard enough or with enough faith.
I used to believe that one day God would run a movie projector and broadcast all my secret, shameful thoughts and deeds for everyone to see.
I used to believe that God was disappointed in my lack of faith, that he was sorry he saved me because I didn’t (and still don’t) want to be a missionary in Africa and that he extended grace to me because he had to, not because he wanted to.
But what I used to believe was wrong. Now I believe:
“There is no condemnation for those who are in Christ” (Romans 8:1) and that nothing can separate me from God’s love (Romans 8:39).
I believe that Jesus is the Good Shepherd, that he gently leads, that his loving kindness, his goodness and faithfulness keep me securely in his hands.
I believe that God’s compassion for a person doesn’t depend on their desire or effort, but solely on his mercy and grace (Romans 9:16) and that he will keep even the weakest strong to the end.
I believe in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus and that one day I will stand before him and he will welcome me with open arms.
I believe that no matter who sits in the White House, no matter who our enemies are or what the day’s news headlines are, God is forever and his kingdom reigns, and that his children are quieted and remain at peace when that’s what they believe.
