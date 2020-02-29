On most weekdays at noon I post a discussion question of the day on the Citrus County Chronicle’s Facebook page (the newspaper I write for). Sometimes the topic is local or national current events; sometimes it’s about food or something in pop culture. There are a lot of regulars who leave comments, which is what we want. We want to engage our audience and find out what they think.
Therein lies the problem. They say exactly what they think, and many of them are unkind to each other and sometimes to me. I’ve often thought I was stupid, but now I know for sure because people have told me on Facebook. If I post a general question about a hot topic, even if it’s a simple, “What are your thoughts about ______________?” it often devolves into hatefulness just for the sake of being hateful. At least that’s how it seems to me. And then usually someone will say, “There she goes again, stirring the pot” — meaning me. So, each morning I’m a 5-foot-1 inch bundle of anxiety, agonizing over the wording of even the most benign question for the day. This past December, “The Atlantic” printed a piece titled “The Dark Psychology of Social Networks.” Basically, the technology designed to “make the world more open and connected” (Facebook’s early mission statement) has turned into a gladiator’s arena and a repository for vile and venom.
“We are easily lured into this new gladitorial circus, even when we know that it can make us cruel and shallow,” writes “The Atlantic” writers. “The normal forces that might stop us from joining an outrage mob — such as time to reflect and cool off, or feelings of empathy for a person being humiliated — are diminished when we can’t see the person’s face, and when we are asked many times a day to take a side by publicly ‘liking’ the condemnation.”
Facebook and Twitter are no different from the days of the gladiators bashing each others’ brains in. However, this isn’t a diatribe against social media mobs and the mean people who say mean things. This is about where all the meanness comes from. Facebook doesn’t make a person mean. It just allows others to see what’s already inside another’s heart.
Jesus said, “Your words show what’s in your heart” (Matthew 12:34). The New Testament writer James talked about the power of the tongue (or the keyboard) as a fire, “a world of evil...set on fire by hell...a restless evil, full of deadly poison” (James 3:6-8).
That’s me, friends. That’s you, too. We destroy people with our words. Truly, the only hope for our lives, for our marriages and our families, for our communities, is Jesus who takes away our sin and makes us new creations. That’s not saying Christians no longer damage others with their words. If you’ve been to church, then you know how guilty we are. But we also have Holy Spirit power to keep our mouths shut. We have the ability to use our words to heal and to bless, and we should. “Like” if you agree and share with all your friends.
