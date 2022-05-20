Last week, my pastor’s sermon was about the church. Not just the local church, but the church worldwide, the church throughout the ages.
He began by telling us about falling in love with the church, beginning with the one he grew up in. He talked about how he loved the nursery on Sunday mornings when he was little because it had big cardboard blocks that he could build things with. He talked about misbehaving and getting into trouble, about mentors and teachers and feeling securely loved.
I love whenever my pastor talks about the church and its importance to God, how God cherishes it — the people, not the building — and that we, the people who are the church, are called in scripture “the bride of Christ.” That’s how much we are loved.
I’ve been thinking a lot about the church, especially the church in America. In case you haven’t noticed, we’ve been going through some stuff. We’re as divided as our nation is. I’ve been thinking about other church stuff going on, but it’s too much to condense into one column, so I’m going to try to put my thoughts together and write several columns about church over the next couple of weeks, if you don’t mind.
Today, my thoughts are about what I love about the church, mine in particular. For me, it was love at first sight, 30 years ago. Here are some of the things I love about it:
I’ve never ever felt like I had to hide my dirty laundry. When my youngest daughter struggled with drug addiction, I was embraced. I remember one church service when my pastor looked over at me, stopped what he was saying and asked the congregation to pray right then and there for me, and how I was instantly surrounded by arms and hands and hearts. It helped heal me.
Back when I was writing books, whenever I had one published, my church celebrated me, put my books in the church bookstore, had book signings for me. I remember my pastor saying, “We don’t do this for just anybody. But we do this for Nancy Kennedy because we’re family. She belongs to us.”
I love how, at my church, the pastors are the first to say, “I’m the biggest sinner in this place,” which frees the rest of us to say, “No, it’s me.” Last week, my pastor said, “We are not perfect, but we are loved perfectly.”
I love how, at my church, we believe that though our sin is great, God’s grace is greater, that we are at the same time deeply flawed and dearly loved.
Let me tell you, that is a gift.
Years ago, when our sanctuary was being built, people from the church brought their lawn chairs so they could sit and watch the enormous cement walls being raised. It was a party, a celebration. It was the church coming together to watch our Father’s house being built. And before the inside was painted and carpeted, we got to write our names on the walls and the floor.
My name and my husband’s name and our children’s names, all written in the Father’s house, the church I love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.