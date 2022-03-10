Just stop. Take a breath. Step back. Chill out.
Stop killing other people with your guns and your bombs and your words and your hatred. At home, stop beating your wife or your boyfriend or your kids. Stop shouting obscenities. Stop getting drunk. Stop doing dope. If you need help, admit it, seek it, get it. Stop destroying lives — stop destroying your own life. You matter.
Let’s all stop judging each other. Poor people — the rich aren’t all evil and greedy. Rich people — poor people aren’t all lazy or uneducated. Racists, stop thinking your skin color is superior to another’s — it isn’t.
Those who hold grudges, let them go. Put away your pettiness. Forgive. If you think you can’t, just remember how much you have been forgiven. Ask God for mercy and then you go and show mercy. It’s not impossible. Besides, holding grudges only hurts you, so stop.
Likewise, mean people stop being mean. Everyone, stop backbiting. Stop gossiping. Stop lying. Stop demanding. Say please and thank you. Smile.
No one should ever be boastful or greedy, vulgar, rude or smug. People should be kind. People should share. And makes their beds every day.
Those with strong opinions: Go ahead and express them, but don’t try to ram them down people’s throats. People rarely change their minds by being yelled at or belittled. Hate only begets hate.
Also? People need to stop being so offended by every little thing. We humans are such whiny, namby-pamby weenies. Everybody just grow up.
If everyone would simply stop and take a breath and chill out all at the same time — let’s say at noon tomorrow — maybe we could all see that what we’re doing isn’t working, that our world is a mess and we’re acting like overtired toddlers who need a nap. Or bullies on the playground striking first because they’re afraid of being hurt.
We need to stop hurting each other. We need to stop blaming others. Let’s all grab a glass of iced tea or a mug of hot coffee and a snack, find a comfy chair and just sit still for a little while.
Shhh.
Truly, we all want the same things. We all want peace in our souls. We want to love and be loved, we want to be needed and respected.
We want to enjoy our leisure, savor our food. We want productive work and a good night’s sleep.
We want to laugh with joy and delight. We want to express our creativity in meaningful ways. We want to be surrounded by beauty, awed by wonder.
We want shiny hair and smooth skin. We want our lives to matter.
We want hope.
But when we’re busy clamoring and clawing for power and prestige and money and might, demanding our rights and demanding that our needs be met, we forget that we’re all in this together. When we hurt each other, we hurt ourselves.
The psalmist wrote, “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). That means stop.
Dear everybody, even if it’s just for a moment, let’s all stop. Be still. Since God says it, we should all do it. It just might make a difference, or at least it might be a start.
