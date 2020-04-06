In the early 1930s a businessman by the name of Otto Frank thought it prudent to begin making arrangements for his family to leave their native land.
When Hitler came to power in 1933, enacting ever more restrictive edicts curtailing the Jewish populace, it must have become very clear to Frank that it was time to leave Germany.
And so, in 1934, the Frank family — Otto, his wife Edith, daughters Margot and Anne — moved from Frankfurt to Amsterdam.
Otto was able to establish a new business. His family regained some stability and now accepted Amsterdam as home. Even so, Mr. Frank cautiously continued to prepare for the worst. He desperately sought emigration for his family to the U.S. while simultaneously arranging a place for them to hide within and adjacent to his place of work should escape become impossible.
The Franks’ new peace was shattered in 1940 with the blitzkrieg conquest of the Netherlands. The Wehrmacht was soon joined by an army of occupying bureaucrats who dutifully began cataloguing and restricting the movements of Jews in preparation for their eventual deportation.
One day in early 1942, daughter Margot received a letter informing her of the Reich’s desire that she report to a labor camp.
The next day the Franks went into hiding.
At the top of a narrow staircase, behind a movable bookshelf, a small passage awaited. (So cramped indeed that at 5’7”, even I felt the need to stoop when visiting the Anne Frank House in 1995.)
Beyond this entryway, Otto Frank, with the help of some very brave friends, had created a space which his family of four and eventually four others would occupy for the next 761 days. A little over two years.
The “Secret Annex” as youngest daughter Anne would style it in her diary consisted of several small rooms over three levels totaling (from a reliable appearing internet source) approximately 800 square feet. Described as “relatively luxurious” accommodations compared to others in hiding throughout Europe at the time.
Eight hundred square feet. Have you ever been in the waiting room at my office? It’s a fairly average space for this purpose. I stepped it off today; roughly 900 sq. feet. Divide that in your mind by three and you have the rough space of each of three floors.
So, I ask you to imagine, eight souls sharing this space for 25 months. One bathroom with a rigid schedule of occupancy. Mandatory silence for much of the daylight hours Monday through Saturday. Evening hours of relative freedom of movement but when the work of maintenance, food preparation and cleaning must take place. You may not go outside. Ever.
One would think that Sundays might have been the highlight of the week, but apparently not so, as Anne wrote in her diary of the day of rest (as the adults escaped tedium in sleep):
“I wander from one room to the next, down the stairs and back up again and feel like a songbird that has had its wings torn off and flies against the bars of its cage in total darkness. ‘Outside, fresh air and laughter!’ a voice inside me screams. I don’t even try to answer anymore.”
Bear in mind, Anne’s access to the “outside” consisted of what could be captured with cautious glimpses through windows, especially from one rear attic window that she was evidently especially fond of.
My thoughts return to present day.
We face a very real, non-selective enemy.
In an effort to combat this foe, to decrease its advance, we have been successively asked, encouraged, even “begged” to stay at home except for essential business. It appears very likely that this imperative will stay in effect at least through the end of April. I do not like this but I accept the logic of it.
It is recommended that when on these essential errands we maintain a “social distance” of at least six feet from one another and to wear a cloth or other mask over our nose and mouths in hopes of possibly decreasing the spread of our collective misery. I do not like this but it seems prudent given what we do and do not know for sure about this virus.
We have been asked to largely self-limit our movements to a relatively small space for approximately 30 days.
We can still enjoy our yards or a well-spaced walk outdoors.
Thirty days, not 761.
We can do this!
I’ll leave you with this from Anne Frank’s diary. An entry I like to believe she put to paper soon after one of her long looks through that attic window:
“The best remedy for those who are afraid, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere they can be quite alone with the heavens, nature and God.”
Wisdom from a 15 year old who did not see 16.
