The thing — good and bad — about living so close to where one grew up is that you don’t have to go digging for memories.
As often as not, on any quick jaunt about the neighborhood, recollections seem to come looking for you or, perhaps more accurately, they lie hiding in plain sight awaiting a simple prompt before pouring forth.
Such was the case a few days ago.
My wife contacted me by phone to tell me she’d been pounced upon by a large dog while she was out jogging. Except for a small scratch she was physically unharmed but emotionally she was taken aback by the cold inaction of the dog’s owner who simply watched the encounter from their porch before retreating inside their home without any word of comfort; never attempting any assistance.
By coincidence, my wife’s rude canine run-in took place very near to where I’d had a similar encounter, albeit with a different outcome, over a half-century earlier…
In early June of 1972 I was almost seven years old. First grade had wrapped up; I went out on a late spring day for a bike ride, no particular place to go, what mom called “out gallivanting.” She had instructed me to, “Stay on the Hill!”- translation: “Stay in the neighborhood!”- which I did, but on this day I went a little farther than usual, buoyed by the warm air and the onset of summer vacation acting as a favorable wind at my back.
As I rounded a corner and began a downhill glide I began to lose control of the bike as I entered a patch of loose gravel. Just then a rough collie, looking all the world like “Lassie” but with none of her charm, came bolting from a nearby yard!
I tried to accelerate away but the gravel slipped beneath my wheels; the dog’s speed exceeded mine and she was soon upon my shoe, just below my left ankle, pulling me down. The bike laid down hard, dragging my right knee across the rock and pavement.
I stood up quickly and instinctively put my bike between me and the still barking dog. The chain was off of my bike, escape was futile. Then I noticed the blood running down my leg and the tears started on my cheeks.
It was in that moment of dread that I heard the dog’s owner calling after her, “Scout! Scout! How could you?!” As the woman came to my aid, her son joined her and they promptly had the dog under control. She introduced herself as “Mrs. Anderson” and her son as “Mike” and for the next several minutes she comforted me with a glass of lemonade and a squirt of Bactine (which stung in a way that the six year old me did not have words to describe) as Mike, much older than I at 14, put the chain back on my bike.
At length, they offered me a ride home, but I told them I’d better ride. They agreed, but before leaving Mike said we needed to do one more thing. He went inside his home and returned, much to my initial chagrin, with Scout. He saw that I was afraid but insisted on introducing me to the dog properly whereupon he instructed me to put out my hand, palm up, while Scout sniffed about then eventually licked my fingers and allowed me to pet her.
In truth, I made three friends that day, for my psyche and knee soon healed and whenever I would ride by the Anderson home- yard well maintained, with the front curtains wide open looking in upon their living room, neat as a pin- either Mike or his mom would wave, or Scout would trot out to happily greet me.
Spring soon yielded to summer, as it tends to do. I played Little League for the “All American Appliance” team that year learning to love the resonant sound of a baseball and wooden bat finding each other’s sweet spots. (Is it just me, or did the whole world seem to go into decline when the hollow “ping” of aluminum bats replaced the “crack” of maple Louisville Sluggers?)
One afternoon after my game was over I volunteered to keep score for the older kids’ evening game, hanging the tin numerals on the scoreboard, taking in the game in from behind the center field fence. I saw Mike take the field for warm up and waved. In spite of taking some razzing from his fellow older team mates he acknowledged the gesture and then jogged back into the dugout.
A few nights later, after a similar night of baseball, there was some worried discussion in our kitchen as I was getting ready for bed. There had been an accident at the ballpark but the injured player had been to the hospital and all seemed like it would be well.
By late morning the next day, the old landline phones were carrying different news. The player had unexpectedly died early that morning.
Do you recall the icy immersion you felt when you first realized death as something other than an esoteric construct? The pall that fell upon your spirit? The numbness of heart and mind?
Here was someone I knew, I liked. He was a real person — not some character on a TV show or an old relative I’d never met.
And I would never see him again. How does anyone ever process this tragic information?
Over the next few days the grown-ups handled mourning in their customary way. I stayed closed to home for a time but after several days ventured out for a bike ride.
I rounded the corner and came to a stop at the bottom of the hill; stepped off my bike. The grass needed to be cut. The curtains were closed.
I spotted a figure under a bush and stretched out my cupped hand, gently called and ever so slowly, out walked Scout. She whimpered gutturally as I pet her. I’d never before nor have I since witnessed sadness exceeding hers.
We shared a long cry.
I have walked, jogged, ridden, or driven by that house a thousand times since that day over fifty years ago and only rarely have I failed to think of those kind moments bestowed after I fell. I still half expect to see Mike, or Mrs. Anderson, or Scout as I pass by, but they are all so long gone; existing now only in that quiet realm of anticipation, promise lost, and fading memories.
I am reminded of a quote from Johann Lavater: “Act well in the moment, and you have performed a good action for all eternity.”
I would add that our moments of indifference are stillborn unto an already too callous world, thankfully soon forgotten.
So let us carry on this life, our fool’s errand, in gracious and humane defiance of mortality.
What else can we do?
