Welcome to Kentucky Derby Week! Or should I say Derby fortnight, or perhaps month?
At its inaugural race, way back in 1875, it was probably hard to conceive of a future in which the Derby would play such a defining role in the city of Louisville’s identity, let alone its greater metropolitan area’s annual calendar of events, southern Indiana included.
Back on that third Monday in May (the whole “first Saturday in May” thing didn’t become more official until 1946) the members of the Louisville Jockey Club probably held a nice banquet the night before, then next day lined up fifteen horses, rang a bell or let off a starter’s pistol, and two minutes and thirty seven seconds later Aristides was briefly celebrated as the winner before everybody went along their way.
(By the way, that 2:37 time was clocked when the Derby was run at 1 and ½ miles, so not too shabby. For comparison, Secretariat ran 1 and ½ at the 1973 Belmont Stakes in 2:24. Conclusion: Aristides was no Secretariat, but who was?)
Now with the expanded Derby Festival- including galas, Fam Fests, foot races, Thunder Over Louisville, charitable dinners and more recently “Thurby” in addition to the long traditional Pegasus Day Parade, Balloon Glow/Race and Great Steam Boat Race and the ever expanding Oaks Day and race (and I know I left off a score of other events) - the traditional Derby call of “They’re off!” now applies equally to horses and the rest of us alike as the employees usually manning local retail shops, banking and healthcare facilities, etc. jockey for a three or four day holiday as best they can.
Hey, nothing wrong with that.
Like many who grew up in the area and/or live here now, “Derby”- what we collectively call that inclusive two to four week period of time leading up to the main event- is one of my favorite times of year.
The winter chill is (usually) gone, the grass a little greener, the sky a little bluer. School’s almost out with vacations on the horizon. The evening air begins to occasionally waft nearby barbeques and distant music… a heady concoction with the power to carry one back to nostalgic days.
I know with certainty where I was on May 4th, 1974. Though I was only eight years old it was Derby Day- and that was “Big Medicine”.
The Derby experience in Southern Indiana in the 1970’s was a little different than it is now. We were all aware of the festivities, most of us enjoyed it, but as Hoosiers we never really felt like it was “ours” or that we were even very much welcome, but we relished crashing the party anyway. (And in any event, we were too far south of Indianapolis to be claimed by the 500 Festival, so orphans we were.)
Now, I had no plans to attend the Derby in 1974. If the day followed previous form there would be morning chores and errands to run, a lazy afternoon and then a pitch-in dinner at the house where we would put a dollar in a pot, pull a horse’s name from a hat, then watch the big race together on television.
The morning’s work was light and completed early. Rather than hang idly around the house- an endeavor always fraught with danger as dad would inevitably find something for me to do- I opted to tag along with my mom to an estate sale in the neighborhood.
Then as now, I find estate auctions inexhaustibly curious. Milling about with neighbors and strangers, sorting through the remnants of a fellow traveler now departed. Judging- “Can you believe they bought this painting!?” Sifting- “I’ll just hide this away until the crowd thins out.” Hoping for the occasional treasure- and there it was… a wonderful antique magnifying glass! (10 ½” by 5”; I know exactly because I just stopped writing to measure it.)
I quickly ran to find my mom and ask if I could bid on it. “How much money do you have?” she sardonically replied.
I quickly struck a bargain. I had five dollars saved from bottle refund money and if she would forward me another five I would do “whatever she said” for a week. Deal! Surely I could claim it at auction for ten dollars or less.
I anxiously hovered around my find- perhaps showing too much interest? At length, the auctioneer held it aloft and started the bidding at $2. I jumped in immediately- too fast? Another kid my age bid $3 and I went to $4 - he skulked away- yes! But then an older man (perhaps my age now) went to $5! I raised to $6, now he at $10! I looked around, my mother was not to be found.
“Fifteen dollars!” I cried, exceeding my mandate by half a sawbuck. The auctioneer smelled blood in the water- “Who’ll give me $20?!”
Curses! My bidding foe began to raise two fingers, but then his wife, looking upon me in pity and at her husband with some soft embarrassment, called him off before casting an icy look across the room- and no one dared raise the mark.
“Going once, twice, SOLD!” The hammer struck. My heart lifted as he handed me the glass. Then fell as I saw my mom appear from the corner of my eye.
“You owe me $10 worth of work,” was all she said. It was worth it.
I played with that magnifying glass the rest of that afternoon, that week, that summer.
I was Sherlock Holmes, a cyclops, a mega-mouth. A giant exploring and the unseen miniature world opened up before me. When I discovered I could loose the lens from its metal fixture I was Mr. Peanut, I was Colonel Klink. When held at a certain angle to the sun I could… start fires!
(At this point, it is with no small amount of vestigial shame I report the occasional anthill, stray beetle, or errant worm was set alight by my incandescent, youthful caprice; transgressions which though confessed long ago have not quite yet been fully atoned.)
Residual guilt aside, I long ago put my great, antique lens to more noble use. Over the decades it has aided in the examination of countless patients- a magnifying glass is, after all, a Dermatologist’s stethoscope of sorts! And, of late, it comes in handy whilst reading the fine print on contracts and the smallest of print on my prescriptions… may cause bloating, fatigue, headache, diarrhea, constipation…
Alas.
But how did I ever manage to pay my mother back, you ask?
Well, in 1974, 23 horses ran in the Kentucky Derby. As the betting hat was being passed around, I was penniless. Dad, who knew nothing of the day’s events thus far, was happy to advance me a dollar in exchange for future work.
I put my- or was it technically my dad’s or my mom’s? - money down and drew “Cannonade”. A funny name I thought, something between a big gun and a sweet lemony drink.
At my father’s faux bugle, we mustered in front of the TV…
Two minutes and change later the big bay, equine Deus Ex Machina rumbled down the stretch in front of a cavalry charge of contenders.
He won! I won!
Within another few minutes twenty-three, one dollar bills were counted haphazardly onto my palm. I gave dad back his dollar, my nonplussed mom her ten. I neatly folded twelve dollars into my wallet and slept with it under my pillow that night and for several more to come.
Forty-nine years later, the magnifying glass remains my treasure- and will be so until one day, in the far off future I hope, it is piled among my other, more mundane, possessions and offered to the highest bidder. I hope some kid gets it for ten dollars.
It’s not just about “the fastest two minutes in sports”, it never has been. It’s about the memories that can last a lifetime.
And with that … “They’re Off!!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.