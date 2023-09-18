“Time is the longest distance between two places.”
So stated Tennessee Williams in his 1944 play "The Glass Menagerie" and his cruel logic is hard to argue with. Once a thing has passed there is really no way of it ever truly returning. Not to both place AND time anyway.
Sure, you might revisit the church in which you were married on occasion; or your alma mater on a lark, hoping to relive some old times. You might even find the surroundings unchanged. But you cannot recreate the moment. The moment - as I define as the combinations of sights, sounds, tastes, smells, other sensations and emotions which in their totality leave an indelible impression upon memory - can never be literally replicated. Not to mention the availability or unavailability of the people who might have shared those instances with us.
But we humans, by divine grace or some hiccup of evolved consciousness, do possess a figurative workaround this maxim. Namely, those aforementioned memories are our passports through time. And I have found that the senses of smell and sound are the fastest means of traveling back, though only very rarely at a time of departure or a destination of our choosing.
Like you, I am sure, I have been whisked away by a waft of perfume to old romances - some distasteful, others sublime. The aroma of smoke from a grill, chlorine from a pool have transported me to a time and place when mom and dad both yet lived and where I roamed a neighborhood barefoot and carefree.
Odors are like this - readily available, speedy modes of transportation. But I find the same one can deliver me to different locations from time to time. That same whiff of chlorine might just as easily have deposited me back at the old country club pool where I worked so many summers or perhaps even at some more recent COVID-era clinic.
On the other hand, sounds, songs in particular, though perhaps a little less frequently linked to memory, not only match smell for speed of transport but also seem to deliver me to the exact same spot each and every time a “mystic chord” triggers the right sequence of synapses.
So it was, last week, while finishing a visit with a wonderful patient I’ll call Ms. Watkins. As we were small-talking our good-byes I asked her a question I already knew the answer to, specifically, how old she now was. She answered - as so many people beyond a certain age do- not with her current age but with how old she would “soon be."
“I’ll soon be 80!” Ms. Watkins beamed.
“And when is your birthday?” I replied.
“In February!”
“But it’s only September.”
“It’ll be here before you know it!” Ms. W. doubled down.
“But that’s nearly half a year away! I recommend you hold onto 79 as long as you can…” I began, but the portal had opened and I’d fallen through.
Now, I know the official lyrics of Mellencamp’s melodic masterpiece say, “Holdin’ on to sixteen as long as you can…” but I have always heard them as “Hold on to sixteen..”, a sort of exhortation or warning and I still hear them as such. (The fact that I also hear “Let the bottle bounce come and save my soul!” rather than the correct lyrics, “Let the Bible belt come…” is neither here nor there.)
At the thought of “Jack and Diane” that evocative, powerful, haunting guitar riff filled my head and I was back in 1982. I was a 16-year-old sophomore pulling into a parking lot with a couple of my friends with that “little ditty” cranking on the radio.
The late Friday in September’s dregs held a lingering heat which created a haze as it rose about the outdoor lights; lost moths flitting in and out of the halos, crazed by their unrequited lust for the moon. Spilling from the car we could hear the band’s last efforts at the "Star Spangled Banner" - Francis Scott “off”-Key, if you will.
We might just make kick-off.
Entering the fieldhouse we were greeted with head nods from other groups of friends; wary looks from the principal, an officer and a few parents and teachers.
We passed on the hotdogs and popcorn – which a year earlier would have been the highlight of my night – and made our way to the stands. Passing by the section where we would have sat with our parents only a few years ago, our Adidas echoed softly on the aluminum planks.
Arriving at the student section, in a plan unbeknownst to me, we quickly split up. My two friends were hanging out/dating a couple of juniors and I, not wanting to buck the section’s rigid hierarchy, held back and sat amongst my class. There was one girl in particular whom I’d developed an interest in, a “crush” if you must know, and to my pleasant surprise “Shannon” (name changed to protect the innocent) didn’t get up and bolt away when I sat next to her.
The next 90 minutes or so passed in an energetic jumble of awkward then engaging conversation, cheers led by our classmates, a brief shoving match among the seniors, a band performance and a very occasional glance at the football field or scoreboard as the evening’s mugginess began to give way to a subtle, northerly breeze.
The scoreboard!
We were up by two with only 15 seconds remaining. Their offense had stalled out at our 10 yard line and it was fourth down.
Their kicker, an exceedingly thin reed of a fellow, came out on the field and readied himself. Our coach called a quick time out to “ice” him.
Ping. Ping- ping! Ping-ping-ping!!
The cold rain began hitting the bleachers. A hint of petrichor now in the air as the downpour intensified.
Wump. Wump! Wump-Wump-Wump-Wump!!!
Our legs shuttered and slammed down in unison hoping to distract their would-be hero.
WAHHHH! BOOM!! BLRWAHHHH!! BOOM!!!
The band excelled at dissonance!
Their kicker paced forward - slowly now quickly - his long leg arching towards the precariously held ball which upon contact launched with a dull thud into the night. First dead on, then drifting into the haze before seeming to right itself…
In a crescendo of gasps and cheers, Shannon grasped then squeezed my hand! My heart did a summersault… and things were never quite the same.
-------------------------------------------
“So when do you want to see me again?” my patient asked, not having noticed I’d been some forty years away in the span of a few heartbeats.
“Let’s do one year, Ms. Watkins… You’ll be almost 81!” I quipped.
“You’re such a smart ass, Doc- don’t ever change!”
Oh, that I would not.
My plan, at present, is to hold on to 57 as long as I can. And to “keep doin’ the best I can”.
I encourage you to do the same whether you’re currently at 79 or 16. Twelve or 102. Remember- Change is coming ‘round real soon make us women and men.
Rock on!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.