As I write, the “Dog Days” of summer, that period between July 3 and Aug. 11 when our sun occupies the same region of the sky as the bright star Sirius within the constellation Canis Major- the Greater Dog, are on the wane.
These long, sunny, sultry days are when most of our summer memories are created: Independence Day fireworks, family vacations, hot dogs and root beer popsicles, swimming long after dark until chlorine swollen eyes create a hallow about the moon. Glorious.
These days are deceptively brief. Blink and you’ll miss them. Fail to take a few days away from the grind to enjoy them and you will regret it, to paraphrase Bogart, “Probably today. Definitely tomorrow; soon and for the rest of your life.”
I hope you didn’t miss them.
Now approach the last days of summer. The doldrums.
Heading to work, unintentional encounters with dry, morning spider webs foul the now dark walk to my car. The whine of cicadas and cooing of mourning doves create a dissonant duet that impossibly captures my mood as afternoons are shaven ever shorter. Spectacular sunsets enhanced by fiery trials out west repeat in rapid succession.
Sometime very soon the season’s last lifeguard, sitting alone on his perch, twirling a whistle around his index finger in unceasing hypnotic circles will shift levels of consciousness and realize that the pool is empty. The kids are back in school. There is no flock left to shepherd. Alighting from his chair he will lock the gate as he leaves his last shift and give it an extra tug. He must soon return to a campus as well.
These are not always easy days. This is the spot on the calendar where ice cream shops start to close for the year, where “Goodbye” often seems to serve as a greeting. The place where summer romances come to die.
For those of us afflicted with excess sentimentality, bittersweet times. On such days, with unintentional provocation, recollections spill forth like ants whose hill was tromped on by a careless foot; singularly, then in pairs and soon too numerous to count. A churning mass capable of carrying one to long forgotten territory deep within the folds of memory.
Such is the siren song of late summer. “Siren” figuratively, but on a recent day literally.
I don’t grill out much but when I do, I’m a purist. Charcoal, not gas. I usually use a “chimney” to start my coals but on this day I was in a hurry so I employed lighter fluid and I didn’t skimp. I was rushed for time so when I didn’t get a good first light, I did something you should NEVER do. I added more fluid.
A wall of heat leaped up, singeing some hair on my arms, perhaps an eyebrow. The ensuing conflagration sent flames and black smoke high into the air, probably making for a beautiful sunset somewhere in Ohio that evening. For a moment I thought I might need to grab a hose. Then came the siren. The familiar, undeniable wail of a fire engine. How’d they get here so quickly?
I have read that time is the longest distance between two places but as quickly as my racing heart could pace out two beats, I was all the way back in 1980.
It was late summer. There was a mild drought which didn’t bother me too much because it meant less grass cutting- a duty that I had to pick up more of as my older brother had recently gone away to college. Dad even said we didn’t need to cut the grass on the back hill any more for the year, welcomed news.
By some miracle I had the house to myself that day. When the mail arrived there was a package in a big yellow envelope addressed to my brother. Well, with him being away at school, having the house to myself, it did not take long for curiosity to get the best of me. Within ten, ok, perhaps five minutes I had opened it up.
Whoa! A “Joe Camel” promotional shirt and- what’s this? - a pack of Camel cigarettes, filtered if memory serves.
(Not sure how he’d sent off for those items but glad those practices are now forbidden.)
Well, as I said the house was empty. Going into the eighth grade I figured it was time to try my first smoke.
Donning the new shirt, pack of cigs rolled into one sleeve, I checked myself out in the mirror. Not bad, in fact Joe Camel seemed to make me look pretty-darned good!
(An aside- this ability to make even a nerd like me feel cool, along with some more subtle subliminal marketing, ahem, features would be Joe’s undoing. In 1994 he was sent packing, aged 23.)
Shirt-check! Cigarettes- check! Lighter from the junk drawer-check!
I was smart enough not to smoke inside. Both mom and dad hated the smell and would be sure to know. So, I went way out into the yard. Beyond the basketball goal. Just beyond the asparagus beds I sat on a railing overlooking the peach trees on the back hill, long barren of their July yield.
There, I nervously took a single cigarette from the pack and, looking over my shoulder for the fiftieth time, put it in mouth.
Here I paused briefly. How to hold it? In the deep “V” of two fingers ala James Dean or with fingers in a small tunnel like Steve McQueen? McQueen!
The lighter flicked on easily but a small breeze, the first time the air had moved in days, guttered out my first attempt. On my second attempt I cupped the flame as I inhaled- pro move! – until the tip lit in a red-orange glow. I took it from my lips and moved it about eighteen inches from my face admiring it in a manner not unlike what I imagine Prometheus must have displayed back on his best day.
More comfortable now, I took a long deep drag and…inhaled.
What followed was several minutes of staccato coughing interrupted by the occasional long gasp for air. My lungs felt raw and my eyeballs felt like they’d been dunked in hot sauce. For a minute or two my vision was blurred a bit but then I was able to see the breeze moving atop the browning grass once more. What in the name of Sir Walter Raleigh were people thinking with this stuff!
When the spasms ended, I snuffed out the cigarette and tossed it aside. I went inside and looked in the mirror. Joe seemed to be smirking at me and my new shade of green complexion- he wasn’t my friend after all.
Shirt off and in under the clothes already in the hamper. Teeth brushed. Shower. Teeth brushed a second time. Just enough time before everyone was due home for a quick nap.
I had gotten away with it and would never smoke again.
I heard the sirens just as my eyes were closing. Far away then nearer and nearer. One, then two.
Whatever was going on was close by, so I went to check it out.
There in our driveway were two very large fire engines, crews unrolling their hoses.
Yes- that errant cigarette and summer breeze had conspired for my complete mortification. I had set about a quarter of an acre of dry grass on fire. My gut felt like it would never hit bottom.
The next couple of hours were a blur of smoke, water, confession, gracious professionalism from the firemen and perhaps my mom and dad’s finest combined moment of parenting as I was let off with some minor confinement and a short essay on the dangers of tobacco.
Did I mention that was my last cigarette?
The growing volume of the sirens returned me to present day and the grill before me, was still shooting flames but less so now. It would not need the hose after all.
But here came the engines, right to my front gate, stopping. My stomach was sinking.
Then came the fireman, holding out a boot. They were in the neighborhood collecting for charity!
With the alacrity of old Scrooge on Christmas morn I told the man I’d be right back, went into the house and returned with a nice donation.
“Much obliged!”, he said.
“My pleasure!”, I returned.
“You might want to use a little less lighter fluid next time,” he suggested with a nod to the grill.
“Good idea”, I concurred.
My wife saw the whole thing from a window and once I told her the story, well, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen her laugh that hard.
Did I mention that was the last time I ever used lighter fluid?
The steaks tasted extra good that night as they always do this time of year. Knowing that the grill will soon be put away provides a bit of extra flavor.
On an after dinner walk that night, I believe I detected the very faintest hint of Autumn floating on a gentle breeze. I breathed it in deeply.
As I get older I enjoy my walks more and more, aids the digestion.
You should try one after supper tonight, but please be careful. Try as you might, you can never avoid all the ant hills.
Knable is a physician and member of the New Albany City Council.
