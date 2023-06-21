Now is the season of my discontent. Not in any Shakespearian, dystopian sort of way. Nor do I make reference to the doldrums that drag on between the end of the NBA season and the kick-off of college football, depriving us masses of our true modern opiate- spectator sports. (I’m sorry, but televised baseball and golf just don’t provide the same “fix”.)
I refer rather to that abysmal, tasteless botanical siesta that exists between fresh strawberry and peach seasons. Or, as we call it here in southern Indiana, “June.”
In this part of the world it might seem that strawberries reign supreme. Local festivals abound during early May, welcoming the first pints and quarts of the juicy berries. We stomp through the fields with family and friends gathering our fruit by the flat then cavort on through nightfall before crowning a Strawberry Queen and her Court- an odd custom indeed from a people who threw off the tyrannical yoke of royalty so very long ago.
“U-pick it”. “They-pick it”. It matters not, so long as ultimately “I-eat it”.
How I do enjoy strawberries! I’ve eaten so many while out picking that I often think the fair thing to do would be for the farmer to weigh me before and after leaving the field then charge me for the additional pounds. But farmers, an affable lot, tend to look the other way so I make up the difference by tipping extra at the till; my conscience coming clean easier than my red-stained fingers and hands.
But, no haters please, I favor peaches.
Pies, jams and jellies aside, the problem with strawberry season is that it’s here and gone before it can be fully appreciated. Warm spring days too often relapse into windy rains and chilled evenings. Like the ephemeral lover’s first kiss it is gone, leaving us desirous of sustained warmth. Leaving us pining for the entire long, dry month of July and the expectant promise of peaches.
Peaches are King! You don’t believe me? Surely you’ve heard your older aunts and uncles, your grandparents use the expression “Peachy keen!” to describe something wonderful. It cannot be a phonetic accident that “keen” and “king” are so close as to be indistinguishable by common Hoosier elocution can it? Well, perhaps that’s a stretch, but it does make one think.
A passion for peaches is in my DNA, so to speak. My dad grew up “out in the country” and his father and family had a peach orchard out at the old homestead; while in season ran one of the first “U-pick it” roadside stands in the county. Dad described a lot of hard work but he would light up when telling me about the “city folks” with their fancy cars and pretty daughters who would come by regularly to buy produce. Even as a child he was an avid reader and he enjoyed the conversation with people from different walks of life than the farm. Such was life in the hinterlands in the 1930’s and ‘40’s.
Evidently those childhood impressions were formed both ways for when I first moved back to this area to begin my practice in the early 2000’s it was not unusual for a new patient aged 80 or so to ask me if I was related to “the Knables with the peaches.” When I answered in the affirmative they would invariably become excited as they described to me how they and their family would take long summer drives away from the city where my Grandpa Ed (who I never had the pleasure of meeting) would grab a ladder and climb to the top of a tree to retrieve the best peach “just for me!” The effect of memory was absolute upon each as for a moment they became like a child sitting before me with remarkable spark of eye and liveliness of limb. Then, alas, reverting to true age, their too common lament: “I haven’t had a peach that good in years.”
My father, with our home, carried on the tradition. He oversaw the planting of fifty or so peach trees and then directed my brothers and me annually in the pruning and spraying and harvesting of the fruit which he collected in baskets before distributing to friends, family and colleagues.
We had to be particularly careful when mowing and weeding about the orchard where fragile bark might be bruised, opening the way for disease and myriad insects awaiting an easy meal. But the grand pay off for hours of work beneath the hot summer sun was to cruise by on the tractor without slowing at all, to reach out one’s hand and grab a succulent golden orb from a thin branch straining beneath its ripened weight...
Do not speak to me of store-bought peaches. If your purpose is to drive a nail or strike someone in self-defense then perhaps such would suffice.
Oh, you might go to a Farmer’s Market and on a good day experience something close to what I tasted in my youth. But know this for a fact, the grower eats the best fruit while still in the field.
… and in unhesitating motion consume it greedily in two to three bites before expelling the pit upon the earth from which it sprang, its juice dripping upon the chin and clear down the elbow.
I’ll not taste anything like that again this side of paradise.
Well, my Grandfather’s orchard is gone. The trees I tended to in my youth withered long ago.
Peach trees, it seems, are one of the few of their kind with a life span shorter than our own. My dad told me their short time on earth was part of a judgment from God for the tree’s conspiring with the serpent to precipitate the fall of Man.
What? You say you thought that was an apple? Pish-posh! An apple…ha!
Let us do what we must do to suffer through June together. Nibble on some meager blueberries or snap peas as we must.
Summer, in its entirety, lays before us still.
Let us vow to make the most of it.
