Though a few vote totals remain to be tallied, the midterm elections are by and large behind us.
Some went to the polls in support of a candidate, others perhaps to keep someone out of office. Regardless of motive, my thanks to all who took the time to cast a ballot. You’re the bulwark of our republic.
The much-anticipated “Red Tsunami” materialized locally but on the distant, lagoonal shores of the Potomac our Chief Executive emerged from shelter on November 9th finding only gentle breakers lapping at his shore. So anemic the ripples, he must have had to extend his toes fully to test the tepid waters.
Safe.
Looking about the basin, all was intact. His sandcastle still standing, he can now lower his aviators to the bridge of his nose, settle into his chair and slumber as the gulls scrawl harmless footprints about his beach umbrella sorting through morsels of electoral detritus.
But that is D.C. What of F.C.?
For those of us who won, it is time to put away the signs and graciously get to work serving in rather than seeking office, not always as easy a transition as it might sound. For those who did not prevail, well the signs still need to be put away. Perhaps take comfort in participating in the process, a journey that is simultaneously energizing and exhausting, potentially rewarding regardless of outcome. Please stay involved.
The midterms are behind us. Now encroach the 2023 municipal and 2024 Presidential election cycles. Like your least favorite uncle at Thanksgiving, they bellicosely throw a sweaty elbow to our ribs as they scrum for the last piece of pumpkin pie.
But let’s push these contests away for now, onto future calendars where they can wait, no doubt impatiently, until their day arrives.
Speaking of Thanksgiving, we now find ourselves in an awkward season. In our area, this week’s early snows fell upon decaying Jack-o’-lanterns and yard angels alike. In the no man’s land between Halloween and Christmas, Thanksgiving is all too often overlooked or, worse yet, tattered and trampled by the crossfire between ghouls and goblins (trick or treaters and politicians alike) and Old Saint Nick himself. Ho, ho, ho!
A lamentable state in which to find my favorite holiday!
Part of the fault lies within the “marketing” of Thanksgiving itself. Halloween has a myriad of witches, mummies and superheroes working overtime on its behalf. The secular Christmas celebration is awash in Santas, elves, and Tannenbaums. Thanksgiving makes do, in large part, with a few meager, flaccid, jauntily-colored lawn turkeys.
Irving gave us the Headless Horseman. Dickens wrote unforgettably of spirits past, present and future. I know of no such Thanksgiving ambassadors. Shall I write of a headless, flightless main course fowl? Dare I tell tales of Thanksgivings past personified by now politically incorrect pilgrims and indigenous peoples? Of gastronomically burdened, football helmeted feasts of present? Or future repasts comprised of tofurky and 3-D printed casseroles shared via ZOOM?
But, like so many, I speak above of a thankless Thanksgiving, not of the one literally of “giving thanks”; the one that has made this holiday so dear to so many.
Lincoln, as he so often did, had the right of it when he issued his Proclamation of Thanksgiving back in 1863. Making note of “…bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come…”, he appointed the last Thursday in November to forever more be observed as, “a day of thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Heavens.”
He goes on in singular elegance to speak of a need for “humble penitence” for our national wrongs, a plea for a restored and healed land and a hope for a fully enjoyed peaceful, harmonious and tranquil Union.
As we await another Lincoln, let us do what is within our power to move closer to the fulfillment of his vision.
If you are given unto devotion, this season, please join me in a prayer of thanks for our health, our family and friends, for the bounty and potential prosperity of our great nation, heck, even for the lumps in our gravy.
If you are not one for invocation, let us please break some bread together anyway and acknowledge one another on our shared passage through this wonderful thing called life, perhaps even stopping to help one another along the way from time to time.
As political discourse inevitably elbows its way into our days and holidays ahead, let us try to keep a seat for civility at the table.
Political castles built upon sand will all eventually fall.
It’s more important that we build sturdier, personal dwellings of mutual respect that will withstand future waves, whether red or blue.
