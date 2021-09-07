“‘ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED SOULS LOST,’ SAYS LATEST WIRELESS FROM THE OLYMPIC”- Headline from The Washington Post- April 16, 1912, reporting on the sinking of the Titanic.
A few years back it had been a hot, dry summer. Leaves were crisping brown and hard, parched earth was beginning to crack here and there. In my garden, the weeds had won the war and stood a head triumphantly above my plantings. Time to pull out, literally.
As I was tearing out the last of my spent tomato plants a large wolf spider scurried across my shoe back into some remaining cover. Pulling another, I saw a Daddy Longlegs ambling slowly away from the clearing I was creating. Fascinating creatures, arachnids. Unsettling in their stealth.
At that moment I recalled reading in my childhood that there are an estimated 30,000 spiders per acre of woodland. “How many in a garden plot?” I wondered.
“Yet with so many spiders,” I said aloud to myself wistfully, “I have never seen a Black Widow.”
No more than ten seconds later I felt the faintest sensation of a hair quickening near my left hand. Barely perceptible, but then another. Movement. And lo, there she was, as if spoken into existence. Iridescent midnight embodied, now poised a hairbreadth above the pulsing artery of my inner wrist.
“Where did you get that?” my daughter asked as I showed off my ebony captive and her scarlet hourglass marking within a Mason jar. As I told her the story of how I had gently shaken it from my wrist and retrieved it with a twig she inquired as to when I was going to “kill it”. In fact, that was the question I was asked most often during two to three days of “show and tell” with family, neighbors and co-workers. But I had no intention of rending such an absolute beauty. After a few days I gently released her beyond the garden wall. She went her way, I went mine. One of my cleaner break-ups, really.
I was not always so inclined.
As a boy I would have smashed the widow on sight; the wolf too. For good measure I would probably have taken a leg or two from Daddy Longlegs before ending him as well.
I was a menace with a slingshot, a marauder with my BB gun. Ant hills were destroyed. Bumble bees and butterflies were shot from the air. Even small fish in the nearby creeks were terrorized.
Then one day, after pelleting an empty Coke can to the point that it couldn’t hold another hole, I journeyed off in search of bigger game. At the edge of our yard a telephone line drooped above my dad’s garden and just as I approached a lone songbird alighted upon it.
Without hesitation I put my gun sights on the bird. She twittered blissfully, preened unknowingly. I brushed aside a small gnawing of conscience and pulled the trigger.
The wire made a loud “twang” as the BB ricocheted from it; the startled bird took wing unharmed.
“You must be really proud of yourself for killing innocent birds!”
I had not seen the older man, out for a walk, as I took aim. But he must have been there all along. He must have seen it all. He looked at me in disdain.
“I was just trying to scare it, not kill it,” I offered, my throat suddenly drying up.
It was a bad lie.
He didn’t believe it. Neither did I. But I am happy to this day that I missed.
The gentleman walked on.
I stewed on what had transpired for the rest of that day. I didn’t eat much supper that night and I didn’t sleep well. More of the same the next day, and the next. My BB gun never really got much use thereafter.
Now I still like to fish, and I hunt on occasion but that man’s words planted a seed in me in that shared instant that I am cultivating to this day- a respect for life. I am grateful for his intervention.
Life is a precious mixture of fragility and resiliency. I’ve reached a point where I don’t take my existence for granted and I won’t take it from anyone or anything else indiscriminately, even though I have come to believe that some form of “self” precedes and carries on beyond our time on this earth.
Life is also, as it turns out, exceedingly rare- a fact which I believe only adds to its value.
The Keplar telescope was placed in orbit tasked with the mission of finding habitable planets beyond our solar system. Extrapolating its early findings it seems a safe estimate that approximately ten percent of all stars have a potentially life-sustaining planet in orbit. Yet in his book Probable Impossibilities, Alan Lightman estimates that the fraction of all matter in the universe in living form is only one-billionth of one-billionth. (I’ll let him walk you through the math.) The rest is in the inert forms of gas, liquid, rock, etc.
Lightman continues with an astounding way of visualizing this. Imagine- if all the matter in the universe was represented by all the sand in the Gobi Desert then all the living matter would be accounted for in only a few grains of sand. He does not speculate further but I will- by what small fraction of a single grain of sand would all conscious, self-knowing life be measured?
I have been fortunate enough to be a physician now for almost 30 years, a Dermatologist for most of that time but plenty of general work early on. I have delivered wriggling infants into this world and I have held the hands of the dying as they softly capitulate.
They are equally miraculous- those first, screaming inhalations taking in the promise of every balm and intoxicating enchantment this world might offer and that last, rattling exhalation exorcising whatever slings and arrows outrageous fortune might have flung one’s way. Two breaths- our Alpha and our Omega- demarcating our time within this shared atmospheric realm.
The Washington Post had it correct in 1912.
Whether discussing shipwreck victims then; or servicemen killed or COVID deaths present day; I work to remind myself- I am still ruminating on that old man’s words- these are not simple enumerations, nor statistics, not blots of ink upon a graph.
They command my respect.
They were one of us.
To truncate T.S. Eliot:
“’Issues from the hand of God, the simple soul’...Pray for us now and at the hour of our birth”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.