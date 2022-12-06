If you are, like me, beyond a certain age, you most likely realize that you have more Christmases to look back upon than forward to. That is, if you give such matters much thought at all, which I do not necessarily encourage.
I am not being maudlin. It’s just factual that at 56 years of age, a Christmas number 112 seems rather a long shot for me.
So it is as the hustle and bustle of this Holiday Season begins, I find myself ambling the corridors of memory more so than trying to divine unpromised futures; all too often neglectful of the one and only “Christmas present” within which I temporally reside.
Gazing aback decades at one’s childhood is always fraught with the hazard of inaccuracy. The years intertwine. Anecdotes entangle. Names and locations become inappropriately assigned until one day we’re not really sure whether it was 1978 or 1980 when Uncle Scott- or was it Aunt Rita? – spiked the egg nog which the cousins got into before drunkenly sledding into the street or onto the pond. All we can say with certainty is that it was Sally who took the worst of it as she sports still the gangly dimple created when the poor intern on ER duty that morning—or night?- stitched up her chin as best he could.
Alas.
My father, at only some five feet and four inches tall, looms disproportionately large in my nostalgia this season. Not remembered by me for being especially cheerful the year round, towards December he frequently became a “right jolly old elf indeed” in my commingled “happy, golden days of yore”.
Never a teetotaler, he imbibed yet a bit more liberally with the impending festivities often letting out a hearty “Ho! Ho! Ho!” whenever it pleased him, which was often; or singing along with Burl Ives to a “Holly, jolly Christmas, this year!” so frequently that to this day I cannot hear the tune without experiencing the phantom aromas of fermented juniper berries, pine, and peppermint.
Not miserly to begin with, he became somewhat of a Yuletide spendthrift. Gift baskets were ordered and organized by the dozens before he’d commandeer one or two of us children for long, cold afternoon drives venturing near and far to deliver fruits, nuts and candies to friends and relatives- all while his Wayne Newton Christmas Album eight-track cassette repeated itself ad nauseam in the console of his barge-like, yellow Coupe DeVille, as we glided along the snowy hills until dusk and beyond, where the stars of twilight and the luminescence of Tannenbaums behind frosted windows led us homeward…homeward.
With my mother’s help, the decorations within our home were extraordinary. With an enthusiasm born surely of her childhood poverty, my mother would install multiple trees of various sizes: real, artificial, and ceramic. Garlands by the tens, holly by bunches, scented candles on every flat surface imaginable. Her most treasured piece - a flocked, pre-decorated tree delivered from a local nursery, so tall my father had to remove six inches from the base lest it scrape the ceiling. When she plugged in the lights for the first time I swear I saw a tear roll down her cheek- as one does for me at the memory.
Try as he might, dad’s outdoor efforts were rarely on par with mom’s interior triumphs. A wreath here or there, perhaps an anemic string of lights. He only approached her grandeur once. While at Walnut Ridge Nursery one year he spied a miniature sleigh with but two tiny reindeer. Perhaps inspired by the recent new Rudolph television show, and certainly goaded on by me and my siblings, he purchased the Santa and sleigh and two deer, then arranged for them and an additional six reindeer plus one more with a lighted red nose to be secured upon our roof by his favorite handyman. That Christmas was magical. You could see that four foot tall sleigh on the roof from half a mile away. It must have been the favorite of kids from all around as they drove about the neighborhoods seeing the lights with their families, as was the custom once upon a time, before Mega-Caverns and laser shows became the norm.
(An unfortunate aside. The handyman did not return in the New Year and my father, always a stickler for getting decorations down in a timely manner, but never a particularly patient man, took the task upon himself. Finding the sled, elf and ungulates a little more secure than first thought he became quite frustrated. Forgoing screwdriver and wrench he secured several ropes to the assemblage and instructed me, my brother and a few friends to “pull on three”.
“One, two, three!” Down crashed Saint Nick along with carriage, deer and several shingles to boot; Rudolph’s red-bulb nose miraculously intact. Only if my dad had struck the toppled gnome with his shoe could the scene have more accurately presaged the downfall of Saddam Hussein a quarter of a century later.
Dejected, my dad ordered my brother and me to haul the mess - a cracked sleigh, dented Santa and several beheaded reindeer- into storage where the lot would be entombed in an inglorious pile for the rest of our childhood.)
I cannot finish without speaking of the sumptuous repasts of yesteryear. Turkey, game hens, beef tenderloin. Broadbent country ham from Cadiz, Kentucky, cut so thinly you could read the newspaper through it. Jams, jellies; nuts and chocolates; cookies, cakes and pies. Enough to make Vitellius flush in jealous rage.
Then, at first light on Christmas morning we rushed our presents with glee, finding, for the most part, all our hearts had desired. Mainly as an afterthought, we’d approach our stockings, where year after year we were sure to find naught but a tangerine, a walnut or two, and a few hard candies.
We found out years later that our presents were by and large purchased and arranged by mom. Dad took care of the stockings.
I always though it a bit odd, the discordance between my father’s zealous celebration of all other things Christmas and the meager stocking stuffers.
Before I ever thought to ask him about the disparity, he was gone.
As my mother explained it a few years before her passing, my father’s memories of Christmases past were largely comprised of a treasured tangerine and a piece of lemon candy before heading out into the cold to do the morning chores.
Those humble offerings were a bridge to his past. A past unfortunately as remote and unknowable to me as is a still more distant age when gold, frankincense and myrrh were the seasonal currency of adoration.
Alas.
But now, hearken, Christmas present is upon us.
Feel it around you!
See it! Hear it! Smell it! Taste it!
Reach out and grasp it then swallow it whole!
Before it slips away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.