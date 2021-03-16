The Sylvania Night Chaser!
Sounds pretty cool doesn’t it? Right up there with the Millennium Falcon! The Porsche Carrera! The Kawasaki Ninja!
Except the Night Chaser is not a means of conveyance. It is a light bulb. As such, regardless of its stylish moniker, its cachet falls well below the aforementioned; lower, in fact, than the Ford Windstar and perhaps even the Flexible Flyer.
OK, just above the Windstar but still measurably below the Flexible Flyer.
Where to begin?
A few weeks back my wife informed me that one of the outdoor security lights was out.
Being the gentleman I am, I replied, “So change it.”
This did not go over very well.
Roughly three sentences into her discourse on the division of labor within our marriage (“…Look do you think I enjoy doing the laundry?…”) I quietly grabbed my car keys and skulked out the back door; destination: hardware store.
If you have not been light bulb shopping in a while I warn you in advance that it can be a little daunting. So many to choose from for every purpose imaginable. Thankfully I had the forethought to bring my old (burned out?) bulb with me.
I must have looked lost — and by the way I wasn’t — because a helpful young man, name of Kevin, was upon me in used car lot salesman time. “Let me see what you have there.” I handed him my defunct (dead?) fixture.
Sage that Kevin was, he turned it over a few times in his hands, looked through its large end like a pirate questing for land, and without further word guided me to the far end of the aisle where he gracefully pointed out what I needed with upturned hand. Now there’s an up-and-comer, I thought.
There were no less than five bulbs that would do the job, all but one rather pedestrian in packaging and appearance. And then there was the Sylvania Night Chaser.
The Chaser! 250 watts, light-emitting diode (LED). 650 Lumens. Grrr, grrr!
A bulb that will last 25,000 hours — that’s 22 years if used three hours per day. My mind raced through the calculations. I’m 54 years old. My longest living male relative lived to be around 74. Yes, this might just be the last light bulb I ever needed to replace.
Ah, but priced at just over $20 with tax. Just under a dollar a year. But still, $20 for a light bulb? I used to get one for around a buck-fifty. My dad would roll over in his grave.
Another way to look at it: Finally, for $20, an investment-grade, heirloom-quality light bulb. The neighbors will be green with envy. I can see the kids fighting for it after I’m gone; probably end up in the estate sale.
I picked up a Chaser from the shelf.
Just then, another worker showed up and abruptly asked, “Can I help you with a decision, Sir?” His name tag read “Jacob.” I guess I was overstaying my welcome or perhaps he thought I wasn’t Night Chaser material.
“Twenty dollars, must be a heck of a bulb…” I said. “Does it come with a payment plan, or rent-to-own option?” Jacob was not amused.
Where was Kevin when you needed him? Surely this kid had a sense of humor. I couldn’t give up.
“How many therapists does it take to change a light bulb, Jacob?” I pushed.
Silence.
“Only one, but the bulb has to really want to change.” I delivered.
Awkward silence.
“My mom is a therapist,” Jacob deadpanned.
“Really?” I nodded, swallowed.
“No.” he replied with a wisp of a smile. Jacob — what a rascal.
At that moment I felt old. Preternaturally aged. I was reminded of a patient of mine in his 90s who only buys half a carton of eggs at a time, “Because you never know” he says with a knowing wink. I was sinking inside.
Not today damn it!
In the end I shot for the moon and ponied up $20, cash on the barrel head. With an 87% energy savings it’s a bargain. And every year I might live beyond 76 it will be free. Think of that!
Arriving back home I installed the light and put the ladder away. I entered the kitchen just in time to hear the end of the wife’s phone conversation with her best friend, “I asked him if he thought I just did the laundry because it was so much fun...” She saw me and gave me the dreaded stink eye. Ah, the pleasures of home.
I’m not sure how I feel about possessing a light bulb whose life expectancy exceeds my own.
Sometimes I turn it on and just bask in its warm glow. It looks brilliant in snowfall. Sometimes I frivolously leave it on overnight. Other times I conserve its utility, thinking perhaps it might make it 30 years or more if given a chance. It seems to cast an especially long shadow, this bulb.
I entertain so many possibilities; all the while mindful of Goethe’s final words, “More light!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.