The first weeks of a new year too often fall into a predictable pattern as winter waxes, and we wanly return to our old routines of work or school or whatever other endeavors our species has contrived for the occupancy of time.
These are days of dank, gray skies and fitful rains; penetrating cold and cloying dampness. Adding insult to injury, perhaps, this is also the season for unsolicited advice and pithy sayings as resolutions are constructed then amended and then attenuated on their short, forsaken journey to abandonment.
Alas, I cannot bring you sunshine nor warmth, so I will content myself with repeating some unsolicited missives I’ve received since New Year’s Day and sharing a story that I believe proves their worth.
Here are a few plums gathered from my social media feeds over the past few days promising to enhance my life in 2023: “Step outside your comfort zone”- “You have to make your own opportunities”- “You need to roll with adversity”- “Be grateful for what you have.”
Not too shabby a little list. In fact, I stand by their merit. And thus, a short story to exemplify their utility.
In late 1997 I was a Captain in the US Air Force. I was approaching the half-way point of a four-year hitch and things were going well. My routine was well established, my days were predictable and pleasant for the most part. Life was good.
During the first week of 1998 my Colonel entered my office, after three loud knocks and a greeting in Korean, as was his norm, and announced that he had an “opportunity” for me. When I didn’t volunteer a response, which was my practiced norm upon hearing that word while in uniform, he took it a bit further. “A challenge for you!” As he had me cornered in my windowless space, I thought it best to feign interest.
He proceeded to tell me that the US Army, of all entities, had extended an invitation to me to attend their “C4” training down in Texas during the first week of February. Evidently I had made an impression, favorable or not to this day I do not know, upon a visiting Army General who thought I would be a “good fit” for the program.
For the unindoctrinated – and that was me at the time – “C4” stands for “Combat Casualty Care Course” and consists of around 10 days of didactic and field training at beautiful Camp Bullis just outside of San Antonio.
My Colonel reassured me that it was not mandatory to attend, but thought it’d be a good experience. I assured him that I was really enjoying the “comfort zone” I was in. He reiterated that he believed it would REALLY be in my best interest to go. Reading the writing on the wall, I “agreed’ to step beyond my comfort zone. Besides, a little time down south during February would provide a nice break from the Ohio winter.
My arrival at Camp Bullis was delayed by a few hours due to sleeting at the San Antonio airport! Texas, evidently envious of Dayton’s bad weather that year, decided in a very Texas-like manner, to outdo the Midwest when it came to cold and rain.
Owing to my late arrival, I was reassigned to the last of three companies undergoing training, namely, “Charlie Company.” The reassignment took me out of the companies composed of joint Air Force and Army personnel leaving me the only airman among a cadre of soldiers.
Ugh.
Now, I respect the Army, but I joined the Air Force for a reason.
The United States Army’s customs and courtesies were established in large part during the cold and amongst the deprivations of the long winter of 1777-1778 at the aptly named Valley Forge. Air Force culture, in contrast, is a strange amalgamation of some less taxing Army regulations mixed with lighter fare borrowed from the British Royal Air Force (RAF) and Gentlemen’s Clubs extant during the earliest days of manned flight. (Thus, a bad day for a USA officer might be having to chew on last week’s coffee grounds at breakfast, whilst for a USAF officer having to endure Darjeeling rather than Earl Grey tea might define hardship. You’re welcome for the lesson.)
Our first few days and nights were spent in the relative comfort of Quonset huts but thereafter we were to move to Vietnam – vintage tents and “Meals Ready to Eat” (MREs) and field showers – 50 gallon drums of icy water – for bathing and shaving.
The morning of transition, I kid you not, we assembled in a freezing rain at 0400 (4 a.m.) for a two-mile hike to our tents. I was miserable. The Army grunts loved it. Did I mention I respected the Army? Yes, but I loathe them as well.
After half an hour of roll call and redundant instruction we finally set off – to paraphrase an Army recruitment slogan of the time “We waste more time before 9:00AM than most people do all day!”- some 25 grunts and one surly me. We hung together the first mile but our line soon began to string out in the downpour. For the last half a mile the commander granted us a “field march,” basically every man for themselves.
Perhaps goaded on by a couple of days of being the odd man out, but compelled more so by my hatred of the cold, I outpaced my comrades and soon arrived at our tent a good 200 yards ahead of the others. I was rewarded with first choice of cot within the tent and, as momma didn’t raise any fools, cozied up right next to the small, solitary furnace. The others, upon their tardy arrival, were unpleasantly nonplussed, but I had created an opportunity for myself and had decided to make the most of it.
I passed a relatively comfortable night next to the stove but was aware of the grumblings rising against me, which grew louder the closer one slept to the tent flap. The next morning, I was informed that the breakfast line would form from the tent flap inward, making me last. When my turn came, they were out of MREs and I was given a satchel of discarded M&M portions (must have been 50) for my rations. Oh, well… I was grateful for a belly full of chocolate to greet the morn.
After another day in paradise passed I was the only one who took advantage of the field showers. Although the day had been cloudy and threatened rain it had proven warmer than the day before and I only had to break through a thin layer of ice to reach the icy liquid below. Finishing a brisk facial immersion and bird bath I was eager to reclaim the warmth of my sleeping bag.
Upon returning to the tent however, I found that my belongings had all been moved from their place of relative luxury to immediately within the tent, nearest to the flap where I was sure to bear the brunt of the cold and the trespass of any and all venturing to the latrine that night.
Well, they had me. I’m sure they expected me to cry, moan and wail but I’d not grant them that satisfaction. I decided to roll with that punch… I mean, they had me 25 to 1, what choice did I have but to wish them all a pleasant night’s sleep and go on? So, I rolled with that adversity.
It rained that night. Not gently, but a big ol’ Texas gully washer. So hard in fact that our antiquated canvas roof sprang one leak, then another, then another. Water rushed through the tents gravel flooring as well. The combined watery onslaught from above and below saturated everyone and all of their contents. Well, almost everyone.
The slight elevation of our encampment near the tent flap had spared me the flooding of my gear. And by some strange chance of circumstance the tenting above me repelled the rather than transmitted the deluge. I was high and dry… and in all probability despised, or so I surmised.
- But as it turns out, a sense of noble fairness and self-deprecation is also part of the US Army’s DNA. Initial resentful disbelief turned to laughter as one of the Company’s de facto leaders grunted in audible sotto voce, “ing fly boys!”
And so, when we later found out that a bridge had washed out and there would be no MREs delivered for breakfast, it was an easy decision to hand each in my group two small bags of M&Ms and share a meager meal.
My remaining time at Camp Bullis was spent among friends. When I returned to Wright-Patterson AFB, my Colonel congratulated me on a job well done and put me in for Major, a little ahead of schedule, and I returned to my now expanded comfort zone.
It is a new year.
Step outside your comfort zone. Push yourself – make your own opportunities. Don’t let adversity roll you, roll with it! Be grateful for any M & Ms life might hand you.
Stay warm. Stay dry.
Happy 2023!
