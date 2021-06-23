Have you ever heard foxes chattering to one another?
Short, clipped, rather high-pitched lilting yelps. At times almost childlike; giggling, fleeting impressions as if Monet himself had grown tired of using paint and canvas as a medium and decided to employ sound to capture the essence of sunlight reflecting from a lily pond or of butterflies alighting upon a field of poppies.
A few springs ago I heard such melody from the hill below our home. Shortly thereafter I began to catch glimpses of a curious red head or retreating bushy tail near the stone wall of our back yard. Intrigued, I started to leave choice leftover scraps from my supper on the stones and was eventually rewarded by an occasional lengthier sighting as the interloper, a juvenile female from what I could tell, gingerly took her food then swiftly left to eat elsewhere in solitude.
Well, I’m not much on having others watch me as I eat, either.
The seasons progressed as they are wont to do and a wet May and June turned into a balmy, boggy early July.
One particularly hot and humid day was slowly diminishing towards twilight; having put the lawn mower away I decided a cold beer was in order.
As I relaxed on the back steps, enjoying the pleasant bite of the malt and hops, the sun dipped a bit lower. The occasional lightning bug and a chorus of tree frogs affirmed that summer had indeed arrived with all her languid sublimity.
I was taking another lazy swallow, noting the Evening Star’s reflection in the ripples of our swimming pool when, to borrow a phrase from Clement Moore, “...out on the lawn there arose such a clatter...”
A quiet rustling in the bushes quickly escalated into a minor cacophony. What I heard were staccato yips, rhythmic kicks and frenetic exchanges of air — inhalations, exhalations — all overlaid by the frogs’ grinding “rurr-bitts.” What I saw was my foxy friend with a rabbit between her front paws, her prey’s hind legs already beginning to slow into exhausted acceptance of the inevitable.
“Seemingly inevitable,” more accurately. For just as I was taking in the predator’s victorious vulpine gaze and meeting the hare’s plaintive stare a pre-Independence Day firework arced from below and upon reaching eye level with the fox and the rabbit and me it exploded in a sphere of white concussive brilliance not more than 20 feet from the spot of the melee.
In less than a beat of my accelerating heart the fox fled to her right over the stone wall, mouth agape. The rabbit bolted upright, stopping for the briefest millisecond to fix eyes on me as if to say, “Thanks for nothin’, pal!” before bounding hard to her left. The amphibian ensemble was shocked into silence.
My ears ringing, nostrils filled with acrid sulfur, I revisited my beverage. Should I have helped? Could I have helped? Helped who? I was kind of on friendly terms with the fox after all. Heck — I’d not even met the rabbit before… I mean… and yet…?
Valid questions all. All for another day. As I stood to go inside I heard a solitary frog pick up its tune and as the door softly latched I thought I heard, but perhaps only imagined, a gentle “kur-plunk” as the pool’s water slapped gently against its sides.
As I drifted to sleep later I have to admit I was pretty happy that the fox had been out-foxed and the rabbit had been the beneficiary of divine intervention.
“Seemingly divine intervention,” more accurately.
The early sun was heating things up ahead of schedule as I stepped outside to get the Sunday paper. It was going to be a scorcher.
I sat down poolside with my breakfast sandwich to sort out the news — I like to read the sports page first and the comics last — but just as I was settling into things I heard a feeble “rur-bit” from under the pool’s skimmer box cover.
Now I’ve been taking care of pools for over 40 years and one of the eternal enchantments of that vocation is never quite knowing what one will find in the skimmer box. But in this case I knew beyond doubt that it must be my little frog soloist from the night before. But how could he possibly have managed to survive the night?
Taking the lid from my box I quickly had my answer. There in the counter-clockwise whirlpool rode a bright green tree frog upon a dark lifeless rabbit. The former’s eyes met mine with exhausted relief, the latter’s solitary upturned orb as blank as slate. A transfixing macabre merry-go-round of sorts.
I carefully cupped the frog — so small that I might easily have held four — in the palm of my hand. I walked a few feet to the hedges and gently deposited it near some tall grass into which it soon removed itself without so much as a look back or a “Thanks, pal!”
There is allegory here. Though uncontrived this is an apologue inviting interpretation. A key awaiting a lock.
I have given the matter thought, much more so than I ever intended to, and it’s still not all clear to me. But here are some of my musings (please feel free to tell me yours):
Sometimes we’re the rabbit and just when we think we’re out of the frying pan, we jump into the fire. (Figuratively speaking, of course.)
Sometimes we’re the frog and just when all hope seems lost, we realize that someone has made an ultimate sacrifice so that we might live another day.
Sometimes we’re the fox and just at the moment of our greatest triumph circumstances beyond our control conspire against us and we go hungry.
“Seemingly go hungry,” to be more accurate.
For what of our deceased hare? Our might have been friend who took a fast, hard turn the night before, through two fence posts, only to fall headlong into an otherwise inviting pool? How do we, shall we say, lay her to rest?
There is no honor amongst the rubbish. The stone wall? Tsk — I dare not let the fox defile our hero.
So I buried her behind the tall grass where our frog made his exit and placed a single stone atop as sentinel.
At length, I placed half my breakfast atop the wall from which it disappeared sometime that evening.
Have you ever heard foxes chattering to one another? Enjoyed a chorus of tree frogs on a summer’s eve? Wondered at the soft glow of lightning bugs? Been in awe of a firework’s burst?
Felt the softness of a rabbit’s fur as it silks between your fingers?
These all are joyous, fleeting gifts. Butterflies among poppies. Capture them however you can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.