“Semper Gumby!” was one of my Colonel’s favorite exhortations.
Roughly translated as “Always flexible!” it was a simple phrase that helped surmount many of the unexpected and unwelcome SNAFU’s that often occurred on a busy Air Force base. The way he delivered the line- always with a slightly goofy tone- even allowed us to sometimes shift gears with a smiley, happy face. I only wish he hadn’t had to say it almost every, single day. Oh well.
Faced with an obstacle? Improvise! Adapt! Overcome!
As an individual, such an attitude can be a very helpful philosophy. As a species, it is a downright imperative.
If you accept the common narrative, some 66 million years ago a meteor roughly six miles across crashed into the Yucatan Peninsula setting off a chain of events that ultimately led to the demise of the dinosaurs and their lot, who up until that day had been having a pretty good time of things here on earth. For better or worse, from that cataclysmic chaos, some small, furry creatures who had previously been somewhat of a faunal afterthought began their long, strange trek towards global domination in the form of, well, us.
Adaptation has been the sine qua non of Homo sapiens (Latin- “wise man”) since our first ancestor stood upright to get after that last piece of fruit on the tree and has carried us far.
(A short aside- my orthopedic colleagues will not like this, but- walking upright has really brought us not much but trouble. Sure, it really expanded our wardrobes and paved the way for the sale of countless back braces and millions of “Doan’s pills”, however, the ensuing adaptation of opposable thumbs has ultimately led us to the development of nuclear weapons, worse still Smart Phones and social media. The end is probably nigh.)
Alas, I fear we are losing our individual and collective edge, our ability to adapt, and I lay the blame for this calamity squarely at the feet of – — residential air conditioning.
I realize we are passing through the “dog days of summer.” Astrologically and meteorologically we are living out those hot, languid afternoons and stifling, sultry nights. The AC’s are running full blast and we greet each other with, “Boy it’s hot out here today!” as we hasten from one controlled environment to the next.
But if you’re of a certain age you can easily recall a time when air conditioning was a luxury that made a trip to the movies or a department store a slice of heaven; perhaps you might even recall a time when there was no AC at all.
Residential air conditioning did not begin to become commonplace around these parts until the late 1950’s and early 1960’s- and those early Boomers who grew up at the tail end of the Great Depression were not so quick to turn the electricity-draining units on. Among this mindset was my father, if not my mother- who, to use a common phrase, “… loved her some chill air.”
So, for all of June and early July we made due with open windows and box fans, and slept atop the sheets, until the heat and pollen built to a crescendo, and something had to be done…
There is a wonderful scene in the HBO series “John Adams” in which Mr. Adams, as the ambassador of the newly born United States of America to England, must appear before King George III. Prior to his Royal audience he is instructed on how to bow graciously before the Monarch, to not make eye contact too quickly, to act appropriately reverential before the throne at all times.
Such was the approach one took when petitioning my father, enthroned upon his leather Lazy-Boy recliner, for permission to engage the air conditioning units of HIS home. (Do not get me started on the fact that he kept his dental office’s AC’s thermostat at 65 degrees all summer long, I kid you not.)
More often than not, at the encouragement of my mother, this obsequious task fell to me- as it was hoped my woeful display of hay fever symptoms might soften his heart (and wallet), which it usually did.
With the King’s acquiescence, the signal was given and I, my mom and siblings would race through the house closing the windows and, only after double checking them all, firing up the big AC units before sighing in relief as their humming soothed our souls and the cool air began to pour from the vents.
The remainder of summer vacation was passed in relative luxury- much of my time was spent in one of my “happy places”, a small recess behind the family room couch, just over the coldest vent in the house (you know where yours is too, I bet), alternatively reading Presidential biographies from the public library and Mad Magazines from Winn-Dixie. The only time the AC was mentioned during these pleasant runs was when a kitchen door left ajar a second too long would elicit a prompt, “Close the dang door! What are you trying to do, air condition the whole neighborhood!?” An admonishment, I admit carrying with me to adulthood.
When school started back we had to deal with the fact that our elementary and middle schools had no AC. It was always a big treat to turn the fans on though- especially after the Star Wars saga was out and we all did our best Darth Vader voice “Luke- I am your father!” through the rotating blades.
Entering high school only part of the building was cooled, but soon after the entirety. My college dorm room was not air conditioned nor some of Purdue’s classrooms but after that, it seems, I segued into a life where almost every building year round, hot or cold, has a uniform, unvarying temperature.
Regardless of the season, every thermostat is set to 72 degrees Fahrenheit. There is no reason to adapt for we have melded the environment to meet our needs. We are, myself included I fear, growing softer in our “Goldilocks” world, becoming intolerant of even the slightest discomfort. If the power grid ever goes, we will all be goners.
But now, just outside, summer is slowly dripping like sorghum through our fingers, pooling in sticky-sweet gobs on the grass beneath our bare feet. Almost gone. Perhaps we should, at least on occasion, embrace it on its own terms and enjoy every heavy breath of it before the winds turn from the north. Before we must admonish our children to, “Close the door! You trying to heat the whole danged block!?”
Coda- When the next meteor hits, as it inevitably will, I offer this unsolicited advice for any surviving species: Whether you now walk on four legs or six, or should you even creep about on one hundred, I recommend you stay low! There is naught but trouble for you up here.
But, if evolve you must to our level of “advancement”, I entreat you as a “wise man” once encouraged me, with only slight refinement…
Semper Gumby- in aeternum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.