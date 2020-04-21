Tick tock.
Another second goes by, marked by the methodical swing of the tall clock’s mechanism.
When my wife, Jessica, and I bought the cherry wood timepiece on a day trip to Waynesville, Ohio, in 1998 it was already 91 years old. Since then it has stood sentry at each residence we have called home. It has dutifully doled out the seconds, the minutes and dependably chimed at the top and bottom of each hour.
One could argue that it also roughly keeps time of the weeks and seasons as I must pull the long chains every seven days (1,144 times so far!) to restore its weights’ potential energy and use the set screw to raise or lower the bob biannually to account for expansion or contraction of the wood pendulum with warmer and colder weather, respectively.
But so long as its finial and case are dusted occasionally, its inner workings oiled, it seems to remain blissfully ignorant of the years flowing by. Fear not, we have other methods to account for such passages.
Tick tock.
After 23 years of marriage Jessica and I have settled into something of a routine. Not unusual.
There is variation and unpredictability for sure. Life, itself, ensures this. Four children routinely stir the pot and we have witnessed proof of the old adage “small children, small problems; big children, big problems.” But, like most, we find comfort in our rituals.
One such practice is each night before retiring I ask Jessica what her plans are for the next day and, whether interested or not, she has always kindly reciprocated. As we’ve gotten a little older I think we’ve done this as much for our individual benefit as anything else as it helps us to set our schedules.
We had gotten pretty good at predicting the other’s days, but of late find this conversation unnecessary.
Our last go ‘round:
Me: “So, what are you up to tomorrow?”
Jessica: “What in the hdo you think I’m doing tomorrow? Same as today, hanging around the house.”
Me: “Oh, yeah, I forgot.”
Jessica: “You?”
Me: (I stare blankly out the window as a plane banks upward, its beacon catching my attention. “Who’s still flying? Passenger or cargo?” I muse to myself. By the time I look back to answer her, Jess is already back to her book.)
Welcome to COVID-19 day planning.
Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
Speaking of shampooing, I really need a haircut. Don’t you?
It seems like only a wink of an eye ago that my mother would take us to Charlie’s barber shop on West Street, but it was really the early 1970s. Charlie would put the booster seat on the big chair, tighten the smock’s collar — “Hey, that’s too tight!”, thought but never voiced — around my neck and with practiced composure trimmed my hair and then my brother’s. Mom, a master of parental bartering, said if we sat still we could get something at Duffy’s Drive-In afterwards. Behaved or not we always got at least a coke (I loved those ice pellets at Duffy’s) and if exceptional, some onion rings.
Those were better days.
Tick tock.
“So much time and so little to do. Wait a minute. Strike that. Reverse it.”
A great slice of whimsy from Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, except no need to strike that. Don’t reverse it.
We find ourselves stuck in quite a morass of space time. The days are long, the weeks go quickly. Am I alone in having to start each morning with a glimpse at the iPhone home screen to remind me what day of the week it is?
Einstein purportedly once tried to explain relativity thusly: “Put your hand on a hot stove for a minute and it seems like an hour. Sit with a pretty girl for an hour, and it seems like a minute.”
All well and good, but how would the Professor fare in a world where he can’t really be sure of when that stove knob was last sanitized and that pretty girl was mandated to sit at least six feet away from him, both wearing surgical masks?
Is it time for another nap? Or better to spend our days in the rabbit hole of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram where minutes squandered slip into hours?
Tick tock.
Rather TikTok, the latest social media app that I don’t quite understand. The next evolution in communication perhaps not intentionally created to push anyone older than a Millennial aside yet resulting in the same. By the time my cohorts and I awkwardly master this format, youth will have once again moved on; a step, now two, then three paces ahead. We’ll soon only ever hear them faintly, as laughter carried on the wind from a school playground somewhere nearby but inaccessible beyond the trees.
These are strange days indeed. Self-sequestration allows for introspection on a scale not possible during busier times. Long lost memories surface without invitation. Our internal syncopation is lost.
When the past comingles so indistinguishably with the present can one’s mind be trusted to chart the future?
Tick tock.
On a fundamental level this pandemic has changed how we reckon time yet we still instinctively recognize it as our most precious commodity. It is not to be wasted.
As a species we mete out individual 24 hour allotments with a staggering degree of parsimony though we tend to be foolishly generous with our years.
But what, exactly, is time?
Religious and secular thought converge to this — there was no beginning, there is no end. God the eternal. Matter can be neither created nor destroyed. Something has always existed. Something always will.
In that light, time is but an artificial contrivance. Starting, perhaps, as hash marks recording the sunsets on a cave wall man progressed to sundials, then hourglasses, then beyond, attempting to make sense of it all.
Today’s atomic clocks are so accurate that they experience an error of only one second every one-hundred million years or so. A stunning triumph of technology.
Yet, in spite of great effort, mankind has never found a more reliable instrument for measuring the passage of longer stretches of time — years, decades, especially lifetimes — than the beating of the human heart, whose quiet rhythm pulses just beneath our breast waiting to make sense of everything if only we will listen.
A day trip to Waynesville, Ohio, in 1998. Twenty-two years ago.
Or was it yesterday?
Tock tick.
