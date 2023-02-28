I take the first, short flight of stairs two steps at once as I always have. Making the ninety degree turn to the second incline I proceed one at a time — partly because of the steeper pitch, partially owing to the narrowness of the planks; if being honest with myself a little because of my years as my breaths become a bit deeper, a tad shorter.
At the top, the seldom used door requires a firm nudge from my left shoulder before the wood gives way with a crack and I gain entry to “the attic”.
The “attic” is really a room above our old carriage house/garage. Once living quarters of sorts, for the last 100 years or so it has been relegated for the most part to storage. Though the occasional child might come to play at hide and seek, it sits largely unvisited for months at a time — until a Halloween decoration is needed or an odd piece of furniture not quite ready for a yard sale requires a stay in purgatory before moving to its next realm.
Stepping forward, the south-facing windows allow enough late afternoon light among the dancing motes for me to find my way for now but day is fading fast and, though tempted to explore, I remind myself that I am on a mission, specifically charged by my wife with one task. Gazing about the room I believe I spy my quarry, right where I placed it almost twenty years ago.
In a dark corner there is a large spider’s work; half my size, uninhabited, the structure hangs partially in strands yet still harbors three egg sacks promising life for the season to come. Behind the cobweb a larger cocoon, almost my height, hangs from the ceiling. As I gingerly reach my hand through the remaining taut, surprisingly sticky fibers to grasp my prey, I am reminded of the strength of silk.
Our daughter has recently become engaged to marry! Though my wife, Jessica, and I love her fiancé and we are elated with the prospects for Clair’s future we are just now coming to grips with the ornery fact that between now and marital bliss comes the daunting task of helping to plan and, ahem, pay for a wedding.
My and Jess’ wedding — as has been our marriage — was a relatively simple affair. Planned and in large part paid for by just the two of us, we made arrangements for our ceremony to be held in our hometown from a hundred miles away and did the best we could on a limited budget. As I recall, most enjoyed the day and even though our videographer (one of my siblings) suffered a malfunction with her camera and even though the Priest forgot to invoke, “You may now kiss your bride,” we are still happily and lawfully wed almost three decades later.
Things seem to have changed a wee bit and now a cadre of decorators and seamstresses and bakers and florists and valets — and quite possibly a therapist — all under the watchful eye of a Coordinator are necessary; so I hear but am not directly told. (For the most part my information is gleaned from snippets of one side of phone conversations as my wife and daughter scheme in ways that put me in mind of Eisenhower leaning over a table studying maps leading up to D-Day.) I have taken to sleeping with my credit cards clasped in hand.
One case in point — the Wedding Dress.
This is not my story but I heard it enough from my mother that I am confident I can do it partial justice in a brief telling. My mom was born and raised in eastern Kentucky. At 14, she and her family moved to Southern Indiana, part of the migration resulting from FDR’s Civilian Conservation Corps. Needless to say, there was not a lot of extra money amongst the family. Still, years later (approximately 1959) when it came time for her to marry, my Grandmother Lucy and my mom made a special occasion of shopping for her wedding dress. One morning they took the bus to downtown Louisville and at the Woolworth’s on 4th Street, purchased her gown. Afterwards they sat at a booth at the store’s diner and had lunch — my mom said it was the first time she and her mother ever ate at a restaurant together and it made her feel like she was a grown-up — they were home before nightfall. (My mom never teared up telling me that story but I do every time I think of it.)
My wife’s 1995 wedding dress story is yet more succinct. Jessica’s mother passed away while only in her forties, a few years before she and I were to marry. So, miles away from her friends, Jess stoically took care of things herself. One day on her way home from work she stopped in a downtown Indianapolis dress shop and using $300 provided by her grandmother she looked through a few dresses then purchased the first one she tried on. When she matter-of-factly recounted that to me later that evening I was far too naïve to understand just how extraordinary that intrepid, humble act was. It would take me decades to appreciate it more fully.
In the last light of day, I carefully retrieved the large, yellowed cocoon from the corner of the attic and carefully made my way down the steep steps. Back in the house, I laid it carefully upon the kitchen table.
“Jess! I found it!” I called.
Her eyes enlarged just a touch as she unzipped the fraying garment bag and removed her dress from years ago. Yellowed only a bit here and there it was remarkably intact.
She tried it on then and there and it fit like a glove.
“Zip me up!” she exhorted. Then looking about and finding her headband she placed it upon her crown. Looking herself over she smiled and her eyes opened wider still.
“I have to show Clair!” she exclaimed, lifting her hem and scampering up the stairs barefoot to video-chat with our daughter who lives in Boston.
For the next hour or so I heard from downstairs their exchanges as they spoke of dresses and bows, tresses and beaus, of finer things and dreams to come, as my wife reclaimed some of the excitement due to her 27 years ago.
Shopping trips to downtown New Albany to Louisville, to Boston, and to New York — some with champagne and charcuterie — are in the works. It seems that a generation buffeted about by the gales of social media have greater expectations than a bus ride and lunch at a diner. But my judgement is not desired nor required, only my payment.
It has been argued that ounce for ounce, a spider’s silk has more tensile strength than steel. That might or might not be true; I won’t argue it.
Factually, I know there are different kinds of strength. Raw, brute force. Endurance. Patience, even.
It is said there is strength in numbers. True enough. But never discount the solo combatant helmed and armored entering the arena not knowing what’s about to be loosed against him. The actor alone in the spotlight voicing her soliloquy. The scared kid at the free throw line when the home team is down by one.
Never underestimate the strong, confident woman who can stand on her own two feet and face down what needs be done.
Woo her. Win her. Adorn her with silk, taffeta and lace. Wed her.
Cherish her for all your days.
