I awoke recently to the news of the death of a well-known and beloved man. A former teacher who over the years became a friend, a story I’m sure I have in common with many. He will be sorely missed.
I’ll dwell no further upon this personal loss other than to say that the timing of the report, Memorial Day, was a blunt reminder that a day away from work, of picnics and parades, was originally set aside as “Decoration Day” to honor those lost in battle; evolving over decades it became a day of rest and reflection to remember all of our lost friends and family, recently and far removed.
Now, for many, the three-day weekend serves chiefly as the unofficial start to summer.
All of our holidays have lost at least some connection to their origin. Prevailing ethos co-opts and retools tradition to its own ends. I do not necessarily bemoan this dilution of intent. Though if left to me, I would keep at least a drop of sobriety in our cups; I realize this is not the way of things. (Nor is it the way to secure invitation to all the good parties.)
Regardless of templates, we develop our own rituals and these “holy”-days become sacred to us.
People, as a whole, find it difficult to practice solemnity and celebration simultaneously. I’ve witnessed a eulogy or two that have come close, but usually we function best in either one mode or the other. We say our Thanksgiving Day prayer then dive into a heavy meal and light conversation. This human trait was even acknowledged by Jesus who exhorted a follower to come and, “Let the dead bury their own dead,” we’ve got things to do. Or, if you prefer, a pithier phrase from today’s world, “Get busy living or get busy dying.”
With regards to COVID-19, America has passed an inflection point. You do not need me to tell you this. You have already felt this in your bones.
We have been hunkered down for the last three months, with good reason. Data showed people contracting and dying from the virus at exponential rates. Government at all levels and from both parties, using the best available information at hand, made tough but reasonable decisions and the populace for the most part went along: we sheltered in place, many businesses shuttered. Because of these great efforts curves were flattened and our healthcare levees, though severely tested in many areas, did not break. Lives were saved.
Along the way, however, something predictable yet still unexpected happened. New, better data became available and contradictory recommendations were made. Initially “no need to wear a mask” was replaced by “wear a mask.” Depending on who you believed, hydroxychloroquine would either save us or kill us all. Per the CDC, transmission via contact with surfaces seems less likely than initially feared. The young were at less risk but on rare occasion afflicted with a unique COVID illness heretofore unknown. Mercifully, the disease’s overall mortality rate proved not as great as once believed.
At a time when thoughtful guidance was most required, many of our officials fell back upon their “new normal” of daily news conferences repeating dictums that we all already knew by rote. Within this leadership vacuum, fear and anger gained the upper hand over reason and compassion. (If you don’t believe me, simply scroll through your favorite social media platform.)
In spite of our best, collective, effort here is where we are: Over 1,600,000 infected in the USA, approaching 100,000 deaths. Floyd, Clark and Harrison counties with collectively nearly 1,000 cases and nearly 100 deaths.
I fully believe these numbers would have been far, far worse if we had not taken the measures we did; Herculean or Who-like (think Dr. Seuss, not W.H.O.) we all chipped in.
But there are other numbers to consider. Record unemployment — 2.4 million filing in the second week of May; approaching 39 million in total.
It is widely agreed upon that we’re experiencing increasing rates of domestic violence, suicide, drug addiction, depression, divorce and bankruptcy, though hard statistics will likely not be available for months and years to come.
Months of suspended routine medical care will result in its own morbidity and mortality as chronic illnesses advance, routine vaccination schedules are disrupted (a number estimated at 80 million babies alone as of this writing), and cancer diagnoses are not made at earlier stages. This is obviously only a sampling of burgeoning problems.
Trillions of dollars added to our national debt.
Ignore the above to the peril of yourself and your loved ones.
I know with certainty these numbers will climb only higher if we do not continue the cautious re-opening of our society and for that to happen we must re-engage our own lives at a pace and level dictated by our individual confidence.
It took a great deal of courage to shut this country down and it will require a commiserate degree of institutional and individual fortitude to open it back up.
But open it we must. Not only for our own sake but for the benefit of our children and future generations. Reason and compassion must triumph.
Collectively, this might prove the greatest challenge we face in our lifetime.
Yet, everyone is different. This is actually a huge advantage. To use an early summer metaphor, some will walk down the steps to enter this pool, some will dive into the deep end. Gradually, we’ll all get back in the swim of things.
If you have a known co-morbidity/risk factor, please use caution. Proceed at your own pace.
If you are in a favorable demographic and feel healthy, do more — but please be mindful that it’s not asking too much to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Doing so might allow someone else the encouragement they need to venture out.
If you’re of a mind that all should wear a mask and see someone without one, perhaps give them a wide berth as you would someone driving faster than you on the highway. Not everything is personal.
I suspect that regardless of whatever we do the infection and death rates will improve over the summer and will spike somewhere in our land this autumn and winter with another echo in 2021. It would be a historical anomaly if this pandemic did not behave in this manner.
When that happens, it doesn’t mean it’s anyone’s fault. This is the nature of the beast. We simply must be prepared for early detection, tracing and containment. Sorry, even a vaccine won’t be a “silver bullet.”
This may or may not help, but as to the “whys?” and “how comes?” of this virus, no one has all the answers. No one ever will. More than a century has passed since the terror of 1918 yet questions of science and culture and politics remain unanswered; perhaps unanswerable.
As for the “new normal” way of life we’ve all been hearing about? I think I’ll pass.
One thing I’ve learned from all of this is that there really was no “old normal.”
Today is all any of us ever really have.
And today is what you make it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.