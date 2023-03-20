What is consciousness?
The universe itself evolved to a point of self-awareness? A divine gift bestowed upon humanity (and perhaps, at least to some degree, many other “lower” creatures as well)?
A study published late last year reported that human consciousness might, at least in part, arise from the process of quantum entanglement.
Now, please don’t stop reading. An in-depth discussion of quantum mechanics, or even of physics in general, is not on today’s agenda.
I reference the recent report only as it relates to mankind’s centuries old, ongoing effort to understand our own nature. The belief that the interaction of subatomic particles might help create our thoughts, dreams, and memories is intriguing but is only the latest in a long line of speculation on the subject. Like many of you, I’m sure, I’ve pondered the subject from time to time.
My personal favorite theory to date expounds that there is a vast “broadcast” of information ongoing in the cosmos and consciousness occurs when we tap into that information via our brains similar to how a radio or television when turned on and tuned in allows for experiencing an event via our senses. Turn the receiver off and the experience stops, even though the broadcast continues unheard, unseen.
What is the source of the broadcast? Well therein lies a greater mystery. As to who actually controls the tuning of the hardware, though I’d like to believe we as individuals exercise that authority, experience has taught me otherwise.
Case in point- While driving recently I was scanning the radio’s channels and stopped on one of the few Elvis tunes I actually like, “Suspicious Minds”. Unfortunately, I only caught the last 30 seconds or so and the next song was not to my liking; I thought I’d catch some news. Changing channels I landed on the tail end of an economic report- increasing inflation; then a story on former President Carter, terminally ill and entering Hospice care.
Presley... Dire economic news... Carter…
I tripped through a portcullis now open and sliding along a Mobius strip of memory arrived on a dirt road in a small quiet town.
It is August 16, 1977.
The large, yellow Cadillac comes to an ungraceful stop- lurching forwards, then backwards on its shocks a time or two before coming almost totally to rest. Its long CB antenna is still whipping a bit as its four doors open nearly simultaneously disgorging two adults in their mid-forties and five children ranging from six to sixteen. I am eleven.
This was my family, returning from vacation in Florida.
The disembarkation was totally devoid of ceremony and accompanied by all the disharmonious sights, sounds and smells one might imagine after a leg of a long journey by car is done, knowing there are many leagues yet to travel. This was not, however, a routine pitstop.
There was no ordinary appearing gas station but we had parked next to clearly marked restrooms. In need of relief, we all sprinted for the breakrooms, everyone knowing those last moments standing in line were the most uncomfortable. Dad yelled after us, “When you’re done, everyone meet under the giant peanut!”
Giant peanut?
Yes, forgoing the sprint to the restroom I paused and looked down the street. There was indeed a 12-foot-tall peanut dominating the landscape. Grinning no less.
This was Plains, Georgia.
Evidently, as we slept, my father made good on what we all had thought was only a poorly delivered attempt at humor. He had driven us 50 miles west of I-75 and here we were in the hometown of James Earl Carter, Jr., the now 39th President of the United States.
Why were we here? I don’t recall my father even being a huge fan of Jimmy Carter’s. He and my mom were Kennedy Democrats but neither were prone to much enthusiasm at all when it came to politics. But 1976 had been an exceptional year. Our nation’s bicentennial had fueled excitement and patriotism the likes of which I had never seen before in my life; many adults had not seen anything like it since the days of Eisenhower.
The political unrest of the late 1960’s, Vietnam, Watergate, Ford’s pardon of Nixon- these had all left the door open for a relative political unknown to win the Presidency in 1976 and people were fascinated with Carter’s story. Here was a man from small town America (Plains had a population of 600 when Carter was born, roughly 230 at the time of our visit in 1977; only 776 in 2010), a US Naval Academy graduate who after his service days moved back to Georgia and made his way as a peanut farmer while serving in the Georgia State Senate and then as Governor before his dark horse run for the presidency.
His unconventional campaign style which included a self-effacing humbleness, interviews in Playboy magazine (I only read the article), and multiple small-town visits across the country allowed him to connect with ordinary Americans in a way not experienced in half a generation. He resonated with common folks so much so that towards the end of the electoral season there were nearly 10,000 people per day visiting his campaign headquarters building in 1976.
And after rendezvousing under the giant peanut that is where I presently found myself. The headquarters building was a white clapboard building that had been built in the late 1880’s and served as a rail depot until the 1950’s when it was shuttered. Now, after two decades of neglect it had been brought back to life- red, white, and blue bunting still hung as it had the year before; bags of peanuts were stacked everywhere; souvenirs galore. My mom allowed for a few trinkets and tee shirts.
Midday it was a humid 90 degrees, no shade to be found but sitting on a wooden platform behind the main building, my knees dangling from hard, splintery planks not 20 feet from the railroad tracks of the old depot, I sipped on a cold grape Fanta as my dad recounted the story of Carter’s success to me and my siblings. I joined in with my rendition of Dan Akroyd impersonating Jimmy Carter on Saturday Night Live which was well received and I was close to Heaven.
After visiting the rest of the town’s highlights consisting only of the Carter family’s former general store and brother Billy’s old time service station, where my dad filled our tank and spoke to the locals about the need for rain- the locals for their crops, my dad for his CB radio reception- we started loading the car up. Before jumping into the front seat between mom and dad- it was my turn at last! - I spied something orange and blue atop a nearby trash can- a “Billy Beer” can! I grabbed it for my collection; I have it to this day.
Four hours north as we approached Nashville the AM radio crackled with the unexpected news of Elvis Presley’s death at the age of 42. Though not huge Elvis fans, we all knew who he was and a relative silence fell over the car for the next couple of hours. My mom and dad, if for no other reason than proximity of age to Elvis, seemed especially moved.
The radio stations began unending tributes, playing Elvis’ music without stop. At one point I attempted (what, with the benefit of 45 years of hindsight proved to be ill-advised) a version of a Rich Little take on Elvis’ “Hound Dog”. It was not well received.
It began to cloud up as we entered Kentucky and dad picked up someone in Michigan on his citizen’s band; they had a very brief discussion about “The King”. By the time we got to Bowling Green there was a brief downpour and right on cue “Kentucky Rain” came on. I could not resist pointing out the obvious and my mom abruptly snapped the radio off and said, “Enough of that!”
With a faith bordering on certainty I believe that those tribute broadcasts continued throughout the night. But with our receiver remaining off for the duration of our journey I cannot prove it.
Plains, Georgia in early 1977 was bustling with enthusiasm, full of newfound optimism- as was the nation. Unfortunately, the next few years did not prove kind to the “farmer President”. Economic woes including “stagflation” among others; international challenges none greater than the Iranian hostage crisis would soon embroil the Whitehouse. In 1979 Carter gave his most famous speech in which he stated the country suffered a “crisis of confidence” (he never said malaise in that speech). Though he diagnosed the problem he could not remedy it and he lost his bid for a second term.
He has had one of the best “second acts” of any former President (I’d have to put John Quincy Adams and Theodore Roosevelt at least on par with him) focusing on humble acts of great service at home and abroad.
I believe history will be fair to him. I hope the rest of his days are filled with peace and love.
Elvis’s legacy continues to be one of talent and tragedy, a fate repeated far too often in the entertainment industry. A mode of passing that has become all too common in our world.
All too soon, my days of long car trips with my wife and children have mostly passed. Not much changed since those old days, except none of our kids ever seem to want to sit up front, not with the videos and games available in the back.
August 16, 1977.
Some memories have a time stamp imprinted upon them. Others bare no label.
None of them have an expiration date.
They are all there, resting quietly within the recesses of our mind; waiting to be lived again.
