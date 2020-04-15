Last week was a mixed bag of news.
Nationally we witnessed once unthinkable daily death rates in our country’s current “hot spot” cities. Simultaneously, those same locations seemed to be experiencing a reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases; a trend we all pray holds true. This cautious optimism must be tempered, however, by the reality that new, burgeoning “hot spots” have been identified. Alas, this monster’s bloody game of hopscotch across our land seems far from over.
The gravity of our situation also came to our doorsteps last week as Floyd County recorded its first deaths from the illness.
Real people. Not data points but flesh and blood. Known to us. To be collectively mourned by us.
Yet locally last week also saw reason for hope as we seem to have begun to accept the weight of our shared yoke of responsibility in mitigating the spread of this disease — even as many of us have started to plan for the gradual re-opening of society, if only in the discussion phase.
Nationwide we absorbed record unemployment claims yet saw a truly astounding financial turnaround in the stock market as it recorded its best week in over 40 years. This was likely in response to the release of more than a trillion dollars of liquidity into the market and undoubtedly a reaction to some optimism springing forth amongst investors along with the season’s tulips.
At home, though many businesses remain on life support, we are seeing evolution in some traditional business models. Restaurants and some retailers offering curbside service and delivery more frequently. Physicians, myself included, offering “telehealth” visits. Each of the above adaptations made possible by newfound flexibility among federal, state and local lawmakers.
Encouragingly, some local proprietors are beginning to receive federal, state and local financial support, much of this in the form of forgivable loans. This is the vital step required to begin bringing furloughed employees back to work once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gives us the permission to move in that direction.
On a national and state level we have been inundated with daily news conferences. We have probably each found our preferred source of information by now. If you’re like me you more than likely still check in routinely but perhaps not with the same level of frequency or acuity as you did a scant three weeks ago. A certain familiarity with our current situation has allowed some of our anxiety to dissipate.
In truth, as long as we can continue to evolve faster than this virus can mutate, we have the upper hand.
Here in New Albany, we have not had routine press briefings. Whether good or bad, that is not my decision.
The City Council has not met in person in over one month. This is in compliance with an Executive Order from Gov. Holcomb directing the council to meet only via teleconference and only for matters pertaining to the current healthcare crisis until the state of emergency is ended. (The council has held one such meeting in the last month.)
Although I look forward to public meetings resuming, I must say that I have never been busier as a councilman as I have in the past few weeks. In addition to fielding routine calls on such issues as potholes, drainage, building code violations, traffic/speeding problems, I have found myself communicating with numerous local business owners — helping them navigate some of the available local and national loan programs; with hospital administrators, then with local businesses, state and federal officials, trying to facilitate delivery of personal protective equipment and better testing apparatus.
Some of these latter efforts have failed, some have borne fruit, and I am optimistic that some will still show success in the near future. In all of these ventures I have been very pleasantly surprised by the accessibility of our state and federally elected officials and the follow-through by their staff — they were even able to get me in touch with someone from the State Department on a constituent’s travel issues.
I’ve also made it a point to stay in touch with other city and county officials and can state with confidence that they are without exception working hard and that their morale and determination remain strong.
These are volatile times. We will continue to have a mix of good news and bad. Two steps forward, one step back. So it goes with any great endeavor.
Last week yielded some much needed success, a little fresh air after weeks of suffocation. But we have so very far yet to go.
So I leave you with the words that [Winston] Churchill spoke after the British drove [Nazi Gen.] Rommel from Egypt, their first victory against the Germans in WWII:
“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
Be resolute. Be well. Be kind.
