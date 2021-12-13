For the sake of the Season, I wish these events had taken place during the month of December. It would have made for a tidier tale. Alas they did not.
For those craving Yuletide lore there are elements of Christmas to my story, but only a few; scraps of beef in a poor man’s broth providing flavor though I doubt satiety. Yet it is this meager fare I offer…
I know the date because it is circled in fading red upon my ledger still.
I had been doing more consulting work than usual. On the road, away from home three to four nights per month. Not much compared to some but when added to the demands of my other jobs I found it necessary to accept my contractor’s offer of having a driver tote me from city to city- ostensibly so that I might read and be productive as the miles rolled by and this I did but just as often passing hours were squandered watching movies on my iPad or in fits of intermittent sleep.
The day before had been spent in travel from Southern Indiana northward and then stops in northwestern Indiana- the region as locals call it- “God’s Country”, as my wife and I have dubbed the area almost purely in jest. My driver, Charles, and I bounded in easy banter. He was an ex-Marine, combat in Korea, though time had softened him more into a six-foot-three teddy than grizzly bear.
Somewhere along the way Charles had mentioned a fondness for diet colas, specifically Cokes, and so at my last venue of the night I made sure to snag an icy bottle I had spied for him. You’d have thought I’d presented him with keys to a new car. Before leaving for the last leg of that night’s journey (West Lafayette to Indianapolis) he opened the trunk of the limo and fished out a thick wool blanket and proceeded, my protests, to tuck me in as I settled into the back seat; the folks in a nearby car gazing my way as if I must be unknown Hoosier royalty; perhaps an aged dotard or modern day “Miss Daisy”.
Away we went. I slept comfortably for a quick hour until we decelerated into a Fairfield’s parking lot. I awoke with a horrible crick in my neck that only partially resolved after a night on a stiff hotel bed.
February 19, 2015, broke cold. The night before had dipped below zero and as Charles and I reunited after my early day meetings for the trip to Terre Haute it was still in the single digits. The 90-minute jaunt to Terre Haute was uneventful but when Charles dropped me off at my afternoon destination, I was unpleasantly surprised to hear that he would not be driving me back to New Albany later that night. He would be returning to his home in Indianapolis and another driver would be picking me up for the last leg of my journey that evening.
As he drove away a vague but genuine sense of foreboding began to leach into my bones.
The afternoon and evening passed in routine. Terre Haute was, well, Terre Haute and with my business completed I was anxious to begin the long road home. As I exited my final meeting, I found my driver dutifully waiting for me in a late model black Jaguar. Sweet.
She opened the driver’s door- at perhaps five feet tall and 95 pounds wet, she was a stark contrast to Charles- and opened the trunk for my bag. A crooked nametag placed halfway down her right jacket chest read “BONNIE” and without further introduction she attempted to open a passenger door for me but I declined; I’d just never gotten comfortable having a driver do that for me; too bougee.
In the time it took me to buckle up she had unwrapped and gobbled two Starlight mints. “New Albany?’ I queried for confirmation. “New Albany,” she replied and without so much as a glance exited the parking lot easing into two lanes of traffic. Horrified, I looked up and to my left at a rapidly approaching semi-trailer.
“Punch it!” I yelled, leaning forward- and punch it she did rocketing us forward so that we cleared the oncoming trailer, horn now blaring, by no more than a few feet.
And there we were in sudden silence.
“What the hell was that!?” I asked rather loudly.
“That truck came out of nowhere!” she answered.
The fact is she hadn’t looked. I was stuck with a dilemma. Stay the night in Terre Haute and await another driver or assess Bonnie’s ability to drive on and continue.
Well, my desire to sleep in my own bed that night carried my thoughts and so after obtaining Bonnie’s assurance and considering the trip “pre-disastered” we ventured on. I vowed to stay on guard.
The trip east (along I-70) to Indianapolis was harried but without further mishap or interruption beyond Bonnie’s incessant rustled unwrapping and chomping of Starlights. Along the way I picked up the signal for the Purdue-IU basketball game and welcomed the diversion. As we reached Indy and turned southward (along I-65) my anxiousness was waning.
Approaching Columbus, the game ended. A Purdue win had me feeling better about things and I put my iPad away determined to get some sleep but my still sore neck would not cooperate, so I found myself staring out the window into the passing night.
The sky’s clarity was captivating. Stars twinkled above; stars steadily glowed below. “Stars below?”, I muttered allowed just then realizing I was viewing an occasional house still decked out in Christmas lights from weeks before… then a gradual sense of acceleration, then a whump, whump, whump from the right demanded my attention.
Rumble strips!
I abruptly turned from the window to find Bonnie seemingly out cold, slumped upon the steering wheel. As I was processing what was happening, the car, owing to Bonnie’s weight, rapidly shifted from the passenger lane to the passing lane and soon had two wheels then four crossing the opposite rumble strip down into the median’s gully.
As northbound lights flooded the cabin, without conscious thought, I unbuckled and leapt into the front seat. As I grabbed the wheel and steered hard to starboard Bonnie awoke and screamed “AGGGH- what are you doing!?”- I remember a flood of minty breath.
We climbed back up the bank, across two now southbound lanes and careened into an icy snowbank where the limo came to rest.
“You fell asleep,” I exhaled.
“No way!” Bonnie made known her defense.
Exiting, the night was remarkably quiet. If a car did pass by- I honestly don’t recall- none stopped to offer aid.
The Jaguar bled green anti-freeze onto porcelain ice and snow but its engine still purred. I told Bonnie to get in. I rocked the car from the ice bank and we proceeded at a slow 40 mph for several miles before limping into a gas station in Seymour. The store’s sign indicated it was 10:15 p.m. and 2 degrees Fahrenheit.
Bonnie called her dispatcher and made arrangements for a tow. She told me they’d have another ride for me within a few hours but maybe not until tomorrow. Determined to yet make it home, I was making other plans.
I am not advocating hitch hiking but that’s what I made up my mind to do. But whom to ask for a ride on a cold winter’s night? Patrons were few and far between at the Speedway.
I passed on a lone, burly man who looked like he might be there at that hour looking for prey. I passed on another middle-aged woman thinking she might fear me. Then a young man of 30 or so at the coffee counter caught my attention. He was preparing two coffees: one black and one with two, correction, two and one-half sugars precisely.
He must have a wife I surmised and gingerly approached him. His English was not the best, but much better than my Spanish, and soon he confirmed that he was heading south, and I could have a ride if his wife agreed. His name was Jose.
He stepped outside where I saw him talking with his wife who nodded yes. I grabbed my bag and bid Bonnie goodnight. “My company won’t allow you to hitchhike, it’s not safe,” she said. “Safer than traveling with you my dear,” I stated as I stepped out into the brittle night.
Jose opened the back door of an aged Toyota four-seater and I acquiesced his closing the door behind me. It was cramped, the other seat crowded with perhaps ten nicely wrapped Christmas presents of varied size, some obviously toys, which put me somewhat at ease. The car, if possible, seemed colder than outdoors- indeed Jose soon confirmed that the heater was out of commission.
As the remaining hour or so of my journey transpired my initial trepidation of riding with strangers subsided as a Spanish Christmas cassette played traditional tunes, my feet tapping in time in a fruitless effort at maintaining circulation.
Jose explained to me that they had been visiting relatives in Indianapolis for a late celebration. They lived just south of Louisville and the presents were for their two children; Jose had been laid off work in October and had not been able to give them much on Christmas Day. (A quick aside: Aren’t belated Christmas gifts the best? Like a hot brown made from leftover turkey or a snow day in March- things to be treasured!) All the while, his wife stared downwards or out the window, seemingly reluctant to join our conversation, perhaps a language barrier not allowing her to engage, maybe just tired.
At length we pulled off the exit in New Albany. My feet were frozen, I had a small bump on my head and I was a bit frazzled but otherwise not much worse for wear.
Was my near miss a belated Christmas miracle, I wondered at the time? Certainly no seas were parted but a great many variables had to break my way or things might have ended much differently. But I am not writing of miracles today.
Then why did I drag you along this odyssey you ask? If not miracles, then what?
Today I speak of grace.
For as I stepped from the back of the Toyota, Jose alighted to help me with my bag. I took my wallet out and offered him everything I had in it, some $80 as I recalled. He seemed hesitant but reached out to take it but as he did his wife, Maria, took her hand and closed my fingers onto my palm in polite refusal.
“God sent us to help you tonight. He’ll look after us. We cannot take any money,” she said in perfect English, her only words to me that night.
As she turned back towards the car her unbuttoned overcoat peeled back just enough to reveal that she was with child.
Grace sublime. The gift possessed of the most unique quality- the more one is afforded it the more one is desirous of imparting it to others.
My wife picked me up at the exit and at last I was home. I shared my story with her and put my things away. It was just after midnight.
Before heading to bed, I grabbed a beer and sat in the cold on steps behind our home and looked out over the river at the occasional cars passing over the Sherman-Minton Bridge both north and south.
Where were they heading at this hour? Who was driving? Who were their passengers?
Grace exalted.
This Christmas season, let us not hesitate to offer nor to accept a helping hand.
And remember, the darker things become, the brighter your light will shine!
