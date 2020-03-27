In 1916, pre-World War I America was enjoying a period of relative peace and prosperity, not unlike our pre-pandemic late 2019, early 2020. The nation’s sense of bliss was, however, shattered that summer over 100 years ago by a series of shark attacks — the first ever recorded in the U.S. — along the New Jersey coast. Beaches were closed. Small economies were ruined. Fear reigned supreme.
(For a great home quarantine read, I recommend a recounting of those events — “Close to Shore” by Michael Capuzzo (2001)).
In 1974 a novel, perhaps inspired by those attacks of a rogue great white, written by Peter Benchley hit the shelves. In 1975 Steven Spielberg used that source material to create a mesmerizing and terrifying cinematic experience. Those collective works, under the title of “Jaws,” scared the out of a languid nation soon to celebrate its bicentennial.
I remember, as a 9 year old, vacationing in Daytona that year. The beaches were packed. The water was empty.
Those daring to venture the sea to knee depth were quick to scurry to safety when stepping upon a small crustacean or brushed by an errant clump of sargasso. The sight of flotsam in the distance incited first a collective frozen gaze, mouths agape; then awkward, splashing stampedes to the line of beach umbrellas. Minutes passed as hours as we all stared at the horizon wondering if it would ever be safe to go back into the water.
Well, we find ourselves individually and as a nation in a similar predicament today, don’t we? Driven by a very real, if unseen, threat, we have with good reason been encouraged to confine ourselves to the relative safety of home. When risking a trip to the grocery, we dutifully practice social distancing — handshakes replaced by fist bumps, devolving to elbow taps finally arriving at a sullen look from six feet indicating “Close enough buddy!”
Unpalatable as it all is, I do believe it has been of some good. I have to hope that these efforts will bear fruit of some sort later this year.
Back to “Jaws.”
One of the most iconic scenes from that film takes place during the Fourth of July weekend. The small town of Amity relies on tourism dollars for its livelihood. Beaches closed by the sheriff on the busiest day of the summer because of a “possible” shark attack, no good.
Enter Mayor Larry Vaughn.
Mayor Vaughn realizes his city is in dire straits. The beaches have reluctantly been reopened but no one will swim. So the Mayor approaches a stalwart friend and gently coerces him to enter the water.
Vaughn’s intrepid friend, with family in tow, gingerly hits the surf. Others follow. Soon, hundreds are enjoying themselves once more, frolicking in the tide. Just like old times.
Then, a frozen stare, mouth agape, someone yells, “SH-sh-sh-SHARK!” And just like that Amity Beach looks more hellish than Normandy on D-Day.
As it turns out, it’s a false alarm. A couple of local kids having some ill-advised fun with a makeshift shark fin.
Just when we think the coast is clear, however, our Carcharodon carcharias strikes in the neighboring lagoon and a horrific level of misery ensues for the citizens of Amity.
I am not lampooning anyone, lest you think otherwise. Such decisions must be made and it’s all too easy to second-guess officials at all rungs of leadership. All too easy and all too common. Yet someone must lead.
We, as a people, must return to the water. Society is not unlike the great predator of the sea in that it must keep moving forward or we will all surely drown. We must eventually rejoin the ebb and flow of work, entertainment and socialization or our country as we know it will perish. Like everyone else, I hope this occurs sooner rather than later.
But unlike the beach at Amity, we must not be too hasty. Let’s use the epidemiologic AND the economic data — they are not mutually exclusive — to make our best decisions.
Sea water and human blood have some amazing similarities; chemistries and poetry too interwoven to be explained away by chance.
We are born of the ocean — salt and foam with a bit of stardust thrown in for good measure.
Noble elements, formed in His image indeed.
But make no mistake, it is “hope” that holds this whole wonderful, chaotic world together.
As such, I hope to see you all out and about our wonderful city very soon.
