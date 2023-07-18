We are, collectively, perpetually falling.
The gravitational dance between Sun and Earth ensure, for now at least, that our planet constantly plummets towards the surface of our home star without ever approaching it. Such are the physics, the miracle if you will, of gravitational orbits.
A few weeks ago scientists found the first evidence of a cosmic gravitational wave background across the universe — an observation consistent with Einstein’s predictions of gravity’s effects on the fabric of space-time, a prediction made more than a century ago. (They don’t call him a genius for nothin’!)
In the past week, I made a personal discovery concerning the effects of gravity myself! (And I am no genius.)
You see, I passed through another birthday, another orbit around the sun if you will, and those gravitational effects have been slowly but inexhaustibly about their entropic work.
I realize that gravity is but one of the culprits responsible for our appearance changing over time — one must account for the damages inflicted by ultra-violet radiation (good old sunshine), nutritional stressors, emotional stressors, whether one smokes or not, innate biological activity (such as cell division) — but it is one of the few that we humans just cannot do anything about.
Short of colonizing the moon or another planetary body of lesser mass, we shall remain here on Earth until our last day, experiencing the ravages of 1g, or “normal gravity”; moment to moment, day in and day out, year after year. It all adds up, as they say.
And so it was that on my birthday a few days back, just after a long walk on the beach, I found myself where I should never have been — in a well-lit bathroom, in front of a mirror, with nothing but my swim trunks on.
Who was this stranger before me?
The eyes looked familiar enough, though framed now by weathered creases. A hairline still decent, albeit highlighted by gray-white here and there. Freckles once relegated to the cheeks have franchised to the chest, arms and legs. Smiling now — a little longer of tooth, and the white of my hair might have, alas, fled from my enamel.
A sag of skin traced jowls across and beneath the jawline, the integument draping more pronounced across the… well, across everywhere to be honest.
“Just who is this?” I wondered aloud. Then, glancing at the initials “ALK” on my Dopp kit for reassurance, confirmed it must be me.
A sigh of resignation, shoulders rounded if not entirely stooped, I proceeded to shave the white stubble from my face and then take a hot shower — just long and steamy enough to fog the mirror so as not to have to run that visual gauntlet again.
Having dried, combed my hair, and dressed myself for dinner by rote, I emerged from the bathroom to find my wife patiently waiting for the shower.
It was then that she said the three nicest words anyone has ever said to me — “You look nice!”
Her kind thought, delivered with gentle sincerity, given voice in a simple compliment lifted my spirits and I dare say salvaged my day.
That phrase, “You look nice.” immediately made me think of a scene from a movie I watched years ago with my father — “Papillon”— the 1973 version with Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman.
In the remembered scene, two prisoners who have been held for countless days in the darkness of solitary confinement are allowed to extend their heads out into the light so that trustees might shave them and clean their teeth. During this brief interlude they snatch a curt conversation with one another.
The older inmate makes only one short inquiry of his block mate. In a hoarse voice he whispers, “How do I look?” When the younger convict looks at him rather puzzled, the man cries out, “How do I look!?” Finally, the young man offers, “Good. You look good.” Upon hearing this the old con, somewhat energized, musters half a near-toothless smile and retreats back to his confinement. (I won’t spoil it, but as time goes by, the younger inmate (played by McQueen) learns the hard way about what his comrade is going through; about aging in general.) I’ve watched this scene countless times and the older I get the harder it hits.
In the 1980’s, comedian Billy Crystal made the rounds with his catch phrase, “It is more important to look good than to feel good… and darling you look marvelous!” (The word “marvelous” pronounced in a Fernando Lama caricature — “mahvelous” for comedic effect.) Although I am not convinced of the veracity of the statement, I will readily admit that at least having someone say you look good does often translate into a feeling of wellbeing and so I present the sentiment for your consideration.
So it would seem, compliments are extraordinary things. They cost nothing to bestow but can be of immeasurable value to the recipient; reaffirming, perhaps even lifesaving at times.
A final example of the power of positive re-enforcement: In the late 2000’s, two young men at Purdue University (Brett Westcott and Cameron Brown) found brief national fame as “The Compliment Guys”. What began with the two of them handing out compliments to random passers-by on campus eventually led them to the Indiana State House, then to “Good Morning America” and from there a 10 city tour across America.
When pressed in an interview about possible ulterior motives, the pair denied any motivation beyond desiring to make people feel better. Westcott once stated, “There’s something good about everybody- it just takes a half a second to find it and point it out.” Mr. Brown was more succinct — “It’s all about the smiles!”
Well said, Cameron. Well said.
We are, individually, falling without end.
Falling from grace — tumbling figuratively from the precipice of unrealistic expectations built up for us by ourselves and others. At other times literally falling “without grace,” hard knocks to the ground, a consequence of physics and the reality that gravity always wins in the end.
Regardless of circumstance, we all need a hand up from time to time.
Let’s be there for one another.
And on this day, may I be the first to say to you, “You look marvelous — absolutely mahvelous!”
