M. Night Shyamalan’s 2002 film “Signs” is one of those movies my family will watch over and over — like “The Quiet Man” or “To Kill a Mockingbird” or “The Shawshank Redemption”.
Most people describe “Signs” as science fiction or a horror movie. It’s not. It’s a film about faith.
“People break down into two groups,” a former Episcopal priest, Graham Hess, whispers in the movie to his brother, as they watch an alien invasion unfold on the TV in their Bucks County, Pennsylvania, home.
“When they experience something lucky, group No. 1 sees it as more than luck, more than coincidence. They see it as a sign, evidence, that there is someone up there, watching out for them,” Graham says to a shaken Merrill. “Group No. 2 sees it as just pure luck. Just a happy turn of chance.”
Anxiety-strained voices discuss the UFO hovering above a city on the television.
“See, what you have to ask yourself is, what kind of person are you?” Graham tells his younger brother. “Are you the kind that sees signs, that sees miracles? Or do you believe that people just get lucky? Or, look at the question this way: Is it possible that there are no coincidences?”
This pivotal scene tacitly asks viewers which group they identify with — those who see signs or believe in God, and those who don’t.
After former vice president Joe Biden announced last week Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate in November’s presidential election, Biden firmly put himself in Group No. 1.
The Democratic presidential nominee listed Harris’ qualifications for the job. He pointed to her record on guns, the environment, banking and LGBTQ issues. He noted she went “toe to toe” with Trump officials who were “trying to hide the truth” in congressional hearings. He mentioned her memberships on the Senate Intelligence and Judiciary committees, saying “she’s been in the middle of the most critical national security challenges our country faces.”
Cerebral, credible reasons, yes, but I just don’t believe any were the deciding factor. That would be Harris’ past friendship with Biden’s oldest son, Beau, who died of brain cancer May 30, 2015.
Beau Biden introduced Harris to his father when they were both attorneys general — Beau for the state of Delaware and Harris for the state of California. The younger Biden thought highly of Harris.
In the end, when Joe Biden had to decide whom to select as his vice president, I imagine he asked himself whom Beau would’ve advised his father to choose.
And that obvious pick was his friend, Kamala Harris.
Deep down, I believe, Biden thinks his son introduced Harris to him for a reason: to later be his vice president when the time came for a run for the White House.
If I’m right, Joe Biden sees signs, he sees miracles — just like a majority of Americans who will decide whether he will be their 46th president.
