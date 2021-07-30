On March 18, 1965, I joined approximately 600 other Anderson College students, faculty, staff and administrators, as well as local ministers, in a march from the campus to Anderson City Hall in support of the voting rights campaign led by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and the late U.S. Representative John R. Lewis in Selma, Alabama.
My participation is documented by a photograph that hangs today on my office wall. It is one of my most prized possessions.
The bloody campaign, which took the lives of several participants, culminated on Aug. 5 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The act passed with strong bipartisan support, including the votes of prominent Republican senators such as Everett Dirksen, Hugh Scott, John Sherman Cooper, Thruston B. Morton, Jacob Javits, Karl Mundt and Roman Hruska. Most of the opponents were racist Southern Democrats, like James O. Eastland, Strom Thurmond, Herman Talmadge, Richard Russell and John Stennis.
As a history major at Anderson and later as a doctoral student at the University of Toledo, I became familiar with the tactics, both legal and extra-legal, employed by southern Whites to prevent African Americans from voting during the post-Reconstruction era, including the White primary, grandfather clauses, ballot-box stuffing, poll taxes, literacy tests, physical intimidation, cross burnings and lynching. The Supreme Court eventually outlawed the White primary, and the 24th Amendment ended the poll tax in 1964, but many other measures remained in force until after passage of the Voting Rights Act.
This history was an important lecture topic during my forty-year teaching career at Toledo, University of Louisville and Indiana University Southeast. I never thought that progress in voting rights might be reversed by American politicians openly obsessed by a desire to suppress access to the ballot box by minority voters for purely partisan motives.
A central theme in American democracy is the struggle to expand an electorate once limited to White male property owners to include adult Black men, women, Asians and native Americans. Today we are in a fight for the soul of American democracy. Republican legislatures in Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and elsewhere have enacted or proposed measures to reverse progress in voting rights. Most measures are more subtle than those of the Jim Crow era, but they are similarly calculated to make it more difficult to vote at a time when we should strive to make voting easier and safer. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2021 and the For the People Act of 2021 promise to deliver on that goal.
History and historians make moral judgments based on the aspirational values of American democracy as expressed in the Declaration of Independence, the Preamble to the Constitution, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and other such expressions of the American spirit. Efforts to roll back voting rights contradict those values, and historians will hold accountable those who promulgate them, just as we do those who opposed the Voting Rights Act of 1965. As you consider your vote on the proposed bills, both procedural and substantive, I encourage you to search your souls and ask how you want history to judge you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.