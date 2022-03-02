Vladimir Putin’s brutal, criminal, and irrational invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine has generated considerable commentary on his mental state, his motives, his strategic calculus, and the consequent humanitarian crisis for Ukraine and the rest of Europe.
Largely absent from the commentary, however, is reference to significant themes in Russian history that help explain, though not justify, his action. Three such themes are particularly noteworthy.
First, Putin’s assertion that Ukraine is not a sovereign state is rooted in the evolution of both Russia and Ukraine in the medieval state of Kievan Russia, which encompassed much of present-day Ukraine, Belarus, northwest European Russia, and parts of other adjoining countries.
The state originated about 862 CE when a Scandinavian warrior named Rurik founded a dynasty based in the present Russian city of Novgorod. His successor, Oleg, seized Kiev and established the Kievan state with Kiev as the capital. Kievan Russia reached its acme in the eleventh century and then was overrun by the Mongols during the late 1230s.
Ukraine was controlled by Poland-Lithuania from the fifteenth to the late eighteenth century, when it came under Russian control through successive partitions of Poland.
Ukraine gained independence under the Treaty of Versailles, which ended World War I, but it again fell into the Russian orbit in 1922 when it was absorbed into the Soviet Union as the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. It held that status until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1989, when it again declared independence.
Ukraine’s centuries-long national instability was a prime basis for Putin’s nonsensical assertion that the country lacks sovereignty under international law, thus justifying an aggressive war to restore Russian domination.
Second, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine reflects the lingering influence of the “Slavophile-Western debate” among intellectual and political leaders of Tsarist Russia. Slavophiles argued that Russia should unite ethnic Slavs, including the Balkans and the Ukraine, into a Pan-Slavic empire committed to conservative Orthodox Christianity, allegiance to the authoritarian Romanov dynasty, and primacy of the Russian state. Opponents insisted that Russia should adopt western liberal reforms, including abolition of serfdom and representative government. The failure of many reform efforts ultimately gave rise to the Bolshevik Revolution that culminated in formation of the Soviet Union.
After taking power in post-Soviet Russia, Putin moved from the extreme left to the extreme right and pursued an autocratic path reminiscent of Pan-Slavism. Meanwhile, Ukraine scuttled his effort to establish a puppet government in Kyiv and pursued a Western course. Bent on re-establishing a Russian Federation that would encompass much of the former Soviet Union, Putin could not abide Ukraine’s determination to pursue its own path.
Third, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, along with annexation of Crimea in 2014 and intervention in Syria in 2015, reflect Russia’s centuries-long efforts to acquire a year-round, ice-free port.
Even before Peter the Great beefed up Russian maritime power, the desire to gain access to the Mediterranean Sea has been a major factor in Russian strategic decisions. Annexing Crimea gave Putin’s Russia the port of Sevastopol; a victory in Ukraine would give Russia the port of Odessa.
Both ports are on the Black Sea, which provide access to the Mediterranean via the Dardanelles and Bosporus straits. Both straits are controlled by Turkey, which explains Putin’s effort to maintain a friendly posture with Turkey, even though it’s a member of NATO.
Each of these themes is much more complex than I’ve summarized here. I offer them as examples of the importance of historical context to understanding the sources of current critical events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
