As the calendar transitions from February to March, it is appropriate to reflect on some of the ironic events that have occurred during Black History Month.
During the past few weeks, newspapers, schools, and other institutions have followed the tradition of highlighting the contributions of African Americans to this country’s development, the achievements of individual African Americans, and the centrality of slavery, white supremacy, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement, redlining, and other manifestations of systemic racism in shaping virtually every aspect of the nation’s life and culture.
Examples abound. To cite just a few, the News and Tribune discussed the challenges of teaching “Hard History” in the current pedagogical environment and highlighted the service of former slave Lucy Higgs Nichols with the New Albany-based 23d Indiana Infantry during the Civil War.
Emma McElvaney Talbot, a Louisville freelance writer and retired teacher, penned an op-ed column in the Courier Journal that stressed the importance of finding the stories of “unsung heroes” who served and continue to serve as inspirational role models in the continuing struggle for racial justice.
On the national level, the USA Today Network published a special section that highlights themes of African American history and culture ranging from the roots of hip hop and the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to leadership roles of figures such as the Rev. Al Sharpton, Bishop William Barber, and retired NFL star and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page.
And even as I write this column, PBS is broadcasting a program on the challenges to Black homeownership and neighborhood stability posed by redlining, predatory lending, discriminatory appraisals, and other practices that reinforce residential segregation in Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. The same issues prevail across the country.
Unfortunately, we are faced with the irony that as Black History Month highlighted the contributions and challenges faced by African Americans, movements are afoot across the nation to make it virtually impossible to teach and learn truthfully about the nation’s racial history.
In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis blocked teaching of a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies and signed a new law that prohibits American history professors in public universities from teaching truthfully about manifestations and effects of systemic racism in the nation’s history.
Last week, thousands of public university students across the state walked out in protest while many history professors are just trying to keep their heads down and avoid teaching anything that, however truthful, will get them hauled into court. So much for academic freedom!
Similar developments are occurring in other states. Hundreds of Hillcrest High school students in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, walked out a couple of weeks ago to protest the lack of accurate context in the teaching about slavery and civil rights.
Perhaps the ultimate irony was expressed in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. Early in her speech, she bragged that upon assuming office she signed an executive order that prohibited the teaching of racism, Critical Race Theory, and ideological indoctrination in Arkansas schools.
Then, a few moments later, she spoke with a straight face about how her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, and former governor and President Bill Clinton honored the students who desegregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957.
She showed not the slightest awareness that her executive order might well prohibit teaching about the systemic racism inherent in the segregation of Arkansas schools and the courageous action of the students whom her father and the former president honored.
If I seem overly passionate about this subject, that perception is accurate. It is personal. I taught American history at the University of Louisville and Indiana University Southeast for over 40 years. My specialties are urban history and Civil War and Reconstruction, both of which are deeply intertwined with issues of systemic racism.
If I were teaching in Florida, or Arkansas, or other such states today, I suspect much of my teaching could make me a target of legal action or dismissal. I have many colleagues across the country, including one in Florida, who face or could face the same legal and academic jeopardy if they teach their courses truthfully.
The issue is also personal in a familial sense. I have two adopted great-nieces who are children of color. One is in elementary school and the other in middle school, both in Jennings County. I want them, as well as their white cousins, to be able to learn about our nation’s past in an honest fashion and to live in a country where the color of their skin will not make them and their parents subject to racial discrimination and insult of any kind.
