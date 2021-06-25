On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, commander of the U.S. Army’s Division of Texas, announced that slaves in Texas were now free. During the decades that followed, June 19 became known by African Americans as “Juneteenth.” It’s the oldest known observance of the end of slavery in the United States. On June 17, after decades of lobbying by advocates like retired teacher Opal Lee, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a national holiday.
Designation of Juneteenth as a holiday inevitably raises the question: Who was this Gordon Granger, who carried the message of freedom? Granger is probably unknown to most Americans. But Civil War historians know him as one of many professional soldiers who served long tenures at lower and middle ranks until the Civil War, when the organization of a huge volunteer army created a need for officers with their experience and skills and propelled them quickly into high-level commands. Granger’s career typifies this profile.
Granger was born Nov. 6, 1821, in the village of Joy, New York. After a common school education, he entered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and graduated 35th among the 41 graduates in the class of 1845. Upon graduation, he was commissioned a brevet second lieutenant and assigned to the 2nd Infantry Regiment based at Detroit, Michigan. In early 1846 he was reassigned to a new regiment of Mounted Rifles, based at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri. The unit served frontier duty for several months. When the Mexican-American War erupted in April 1846, Granger was assigned to General Winfield Scott’s army and participated in the battles of Veracruz, Cerro Gordo, Contreras, Churubusco and Mexico City. For his performance, Granger received two citations for gallantry and won brevets of first lieutenant and captain. In May 1847 he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the regular Army.
After the war, Granger served at several western posts, first in Oregon and then in Texas. Meanwhile, he advanced to first lieutenant in 1853. Granger was on sick leave when the Civil War broke out in April 1861. Upon recovering, he returned to the Mounted Rifles, which became the 3rd U.S. Cavalry. In May he was promoted to captain and appointed adjutant to General Samuel D. Sturgis, with whom he served in the battle of Dug Springs and the Union defeat at Wilson’s Creek in August 1861. However, Granger’s gallantry at Wilson’s Creek won a promotion to major and appointment as commander of the St. Louis Arsenal. Three months later, he was promoted to colonel and given command of the 2nd Michigan Cavalry. In these commands, he won a reputation for whipping volunteers into shape while earning their respect for his tough but fair discipline.
In February 1862 the 2nd Michigan and the 3rd Michigan regiments were formed into the Third Cavalry Brigade with Granger, now a brigadier general, as commander. Shortly thereafter, the brigade participated in successive campaigns at New Madrid, Island No. 10 and Corinth. In September 1862 Granger was promoted to major general and given command of the Army of Kentucky, which conducted operations in Kentucky and central Tennessee until September 1863.
Granger’s most significant service occurred on Sept. 20, 1863, when his troops relieved Major General George H. Thomas’ corps at Horseshoe Ridge during the battle of Chickamauga. Granger’s heroic action saved the Union force from almost certain disaster. Granger’s performance won him command of the new IV Corps in Thomas’ Army of the Cumberland. During the rest of the war, he served with distinction at Chattanooga, Knoxville and Mobile Bay.
Immediately after the war, Granger received command of the District of Texas. It was that capacity that brought him to Galveston on June 19, 1865. There he read General Order No. 3. It reads in part: “The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection therefore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”
While these sentences were foundational in freeing the slaves, the order ends with a racist twist: “The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness there or elsewhere.” Such words, with their white images of slaves as lazy, idle, troublesome properties, carried over into the post-slavery era and foreshadowed the long, difficult struggle for equal rights.
As for Granger, he remained in the Army and died on Jan. 10, 1876, while in command of the District of New Mexico. He is buried in Lexington, Kentucky, his wife’s home.
