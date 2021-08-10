The late Edwin Edwards, a former Democratic governor of Louisiana and a noted scalawag, once made a campaign boast.
“The only way I can lose this election,” Edwards, who was married at the time, said in 1983, “is if I’m caught in bed with either a dead girl or a live boy.”
That was nearly 40 years ago.
Times have changed.
These days, Edwards might be able to ride out such a scandal. He could smear either the girl or the boy, blame the uproar on his opponents and the media, hunker down and do everything possible to impede any investigation into his conduct.
That seems to be how such things work these days.
Another governor, far to the north and east of Edwards’ Louisiana, is caught up in a political and legal firestorm.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, should resign his office.
An investigation conducted by his state’s attorney — also a Democrat — concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed or engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior with at least 11 different women. He gripped some. He groped others. Cuomo, the attorney general said, made the governor’s office a “toxic” environment.
Worse, the governor may have broken the law.
The calls for Cuomo to leave office have been loud and have come from high places. Even President Joe Biden — also a Democrat — has said it is time for Cuomo to go. And the governor’s fellow Democrats in the New York state legislature have begun to explore impeachment proceedings.
So far, though, Cuomo has refused to leave.
He even continues to raise money to run for re-election next year.
His critics say he’s delusional to think he can ride this out. The pressure on him is too great, they say. He’ll have to depart.
Maybe.
Maybe not.
The fact is that we’ve seen this show before, at both the national and state levels.
Former President Donald Trump has been credibly accused by more than 20 women of not just sexually harassing them but, in some cases, sexually assaulting them. At least one woman has said Trump raped her.
And Trump himself, on the infamous “Access Hollywood” footage, boasted about assaulting women.
Trump spent four years in the Oval Office and never had to answer for his conduct.
He either pretended the charges didn’t exist or, when he did acknowledge them, degraded the women’s integrity, character and looks.
Here in Indiana, we Hoosiers saw former Attorney General Curtis Hill cling to his office after four women — one of them a state legislator — said he grabbed and groped them at a party marking the end of a legislative session. Gov. Eric Holcomb and the leaders of all four legislative caucuses called for Hill to resign. Investigators concluded Hill did engage in such conduct and a disciplinary proceeding stripped the attorney general of his license to practice law for a month.
Still, Hill remained in office. He even came perilously close to being renominated.
Hill managed this feat by doing what Trump did.
He either ignored the charges or did his best to demean and discredit his accusers and his critics.
Trump and Hill are both Republicans, but one shouldn’t think this is a partisan question or issue.
In some ways, the former president and the former Indiana attorney general merely refined the model developed by former President Bill Clinton, a Democrats, who also was accused of sexual misconduct.
Clinton’s method of dealing with the accusations came down to a series of d words.
Deny.
Disregard.
Discredit.
Demean.
Degrade.
Dismiss.
The fact is that neither party has clean hands when it comes to these matters.
Both have failed to honor both the law and women.
Andrew Cuomo may have some tough and embarrassing days ahead of him but, regrettably, it is far from a foregone conclusion that his career is over. Most of the evidence suggests that our system is set up to protect men in power, not women in peril.
The sad reality is that if Edwin Edwards ran for office now, he wouldn’t have to worry about a thing.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
