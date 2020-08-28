Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.