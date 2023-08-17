Still waiting.
On so many things.
After U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he was appointing a special counsel to expand the investigation into the dealings of Hunter Biden, I waited.
The years when Donald Trump occupied the White House had trained me and all other Americans to expect an eruption to follow whenever anyone probed the affairs of the presidential family or even just suggested that any of their actions were less than perfect. A blizzard of angry tweets snowed down on the nation, accompanied by enraged gusts of presidential rhetoric designed to chill any dissent, inquiry or cooperation with investigators.
But the news that President Joe Biden’s son had moved even further out into the cold didn’t prompt any response from the current occupant of the Oval Office.
Not a single snarling tweet.
No vicious sound bites.
No invocations for mobs of raging supporters to support “your” president.
Doesn’t Biden realize investigations, legitimate though they may be, are justifications for breakdowns of emotional discipline that should embarrass sleep-deprived toddlers, much less grown men well into their years of maturity?
Still waiting to find out.
Then there’s the reaction of U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to the news.
For years, they have called for an investigation into Hunter Biden’s dealings—a call that ignores the fact that the U.S. Justice Department has been conducting such an investigation since 2018, when Trump was president. Biden’s Justice Department not only didn’t try to shut the investigation down when the elder Biden moved into the White House, it now has expanded it.
McCarthy and Jordan say they object to the lawyer who has been appointed to serve as special counsel, David Weiss.
They argue Weiss can’t be trusted, that he’s a stooge for the Biden family.
They say this even though Weiss, a Republican, first came to lead the Hunter Biden investigation because Trump’s Justice Department selected him to do so. They say it even though Weiss made part of his reputation by investigating, prosecuting and securing the conviction of a longtime Biden ally on charges that he violated campaign finance laws.
Their justification for their opposition to Weiss is that he signed off on the “sweetheart” plea deal the younger Biden was supposed to get—a deal that fell apart.
McCarthy and crew are too modest—much too modest—about the part they played in that debacle.
If they hadn’t argued for years that everyone, no matter how drug-addled or otherwise incompetent, should be allowed to have deadly weapons, the gun charge would have been easier to prosecute. And if they hadn’t contended for decades that taxation was theft and tax evasion was almost an act of patriotism, the charges that Hunter Biden stiffed law-abiding U.S. taxpayers for more than six figures likely would have stuck, too.
Despite this disaster to which they helped contribute, the House Republicans got what they wanted—a deeper dive into Hunter Biden’s affairs.
That McCarthy, Jordan and other House Republicans are complaining about getting something they’ve demanded for five years raises a question.
Are they interested in truth and justice—or do they just want to engage in the low-rent political theater they perform so poorly but that their Trump-backing base just seems to love?
Still waiting to find an answer to that one, too.
And now that the U.S. Justice Department is in the business of investigating presidential children and families, perhaps the department’s bloodhounds can look at the $2 billion investment Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner received from Saudi Arabia.
Maybe investigators also can explore the ways the former president and his family leveraged their time in the White House to lure business, investment and financing to Trump-backed properties, clothing lines and other endeavors.
Given that we all want to be sure that the president is neither indebted to nor captive of any interests other than those of the nation and its citizens, it would stand to reason that we would demand that all incoming presidents make public their own tax returns and other financial disclosure forms and those of any family members with whom they are entangled, wouldn’t it?
That’s a question that demands an answer, isn’t it?
Still waiting for it, though.
Still waiting on so many things.
