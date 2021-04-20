INDIANAPOLIS — Once upon a time, John Boehner writes, he was “the mayor of Crazytown.”
By that, the former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives means that he oversaw people only loosely tethered to anything resembling reality. In his just-published memoir, “On the House,” the Ohio Republican strafes ideologues, grifters, knuckleheads and jack, uh, well you can figure out the rest.
Boehner takes shots at both ends of the political spectrum. He equates the uncompromising partisans of the left — Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez gets a mention or two — and right with terrorists and kidnappers, because he thinks they try to hold the political process hostage.
But his most consistent fire is directed at the members of his own party.
Many of the book’s highlights already had been revealed before the book was published. Boehner’s dismissal of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is particularly savage. The former speaker depicts the Texas senator as a narcissistic low-rent huckster with delusions of competence and adequacy.
His portrait of former President Donald Trump is only slightly more generous. Boehner’s take on Trump is that the former commander-in-chief is an egomaniac with the emotional and personal discipline of a crack baby.
All of this makes for entertaining and even fun reading. Boehner’s book is far from great literature, but it captures the earthy, rapscallion charm of American politics much better than most such memoirs do.
Perhaps that’s because Boehner, a working-class Catholic kid from Cincinnati, grew up working and hanging around the bar his father owned and ran. Boehner makes much of those days as the time that forged both his work ethic and his character — and as the time when he developed his abiding fondness for red wine — but he gives short stint to the ways bar culture may have shaped his approach to politics.
What works about “On the House” is the voice. It is the voice of a guy who sits at the next stool or across the table, glass in hand, swapping stories with the regulars, letting the tall tales and lies mingle indiscriminately.
Anyone who’s ever spent a pleasant hour or two in a pub can read the book and see that Boehner would be a good guy with whom to bend an elbow.
But the breeziness that is the source of the memoir’s appeal is also its great weakness. Boehner glosses over moments and insights that might have led to genuine understanding of these befuddled and befuddling times.
Perhaps the best example is in his treatment of the power conservative media — Fox News and Rush Limbaugh, in particular — came to exert over public policy and the national dialogue.
Forests have been slashed to the ground to provide newsprint for articles and books exploring the rise of rightwing media and the accelerating movement of the Republican Party away from its quasi-libertarian roots toward authoritarianism and, well, “Crazytown.”
Boehner suggests, perhaps without even meaning to, that these things happened in part because conservative media anticipated social media’s rise and accompanying flight from accountability and any sense of real-world consequences. His sadly undeveloped thesis seems to be that the Sean Hannitys, Tucker Carlsons, Limbaughs and other loud voices on the right developed the real power within conservative circles and the GOP, but that it was power unchained from any sense of responsibility.
They existed and continue to exist like an early social media site that accomplishes its goals through intuition rather than algorithms but nonetheless manages always to flatter, comfort and reassure its constituency and never to confound or challenge it.
If Boehner had talked less chattily about the frustrations of having to bow before unelected and therefore unrestrained blowhards, he might have turned his book into a latter-day version of “Plunkitt of Tammany Hall.”
But if he did, he wouldn’t be Boehner.
Even as the self-proclaimed mayor of “Crazytown,” he always was more interested in shaking his head at the antics of what he called the knuckleheads and jack, uh, you know, than he was in riding herd on them.
Ever the bartender’s son, John Boehner always was more eager to lift a glass than plant a flag.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.