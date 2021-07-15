It may be time to level the playing field.
I long have been opposed to term limits for legislators at both the federal and state levels.
My reasoning has been that term limits eliminate choices for voters by disqualifying certain otherwise qualified people from running for office. Term limits also work to prevent lawmakers from developing both the expertise and productive relationships that only experience and time can produce.
Most important, they strip citizens of the responsibility of making decisions about the sort of government they want. If the voters don’t want someone to serve in the House or Senate for 15 or 20 years, it should be the voters’ job to make another choice.
Part of me still is persuaded by these considerations, but another part — the part that acknowledges reality — says the system is off kilter.
One reason is that, unlike most senators and representatives, all presidents and many governors are subject to term limits. That has created an unfortunate dynamic in which unscrupulous lawmakers just can wait out the head of the executive branch.
At least a portion of the problems Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has had with the legislators from the most extreme wing of his own Republican Party stem from the fact that he became a lame duck the moment the votes in last November’s election were counted. The pandemic-denying caucus of GOP lawmakers has been savvy enough to recognize at least one reality — that Eric Holcomb wouldn’t be eligible to run for governor again until 2028.
That meant, to their eyes, that they could treat him with blatant disregard.
When former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, nominated Merrick Garland to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, used Obama’s status as a lame duck to invent a new rule. McConnell said that, because Obama was about to be term limited, the Senate should wait for the results of an election then nearly a year away before voting on a new justice.
McConnell then was in his sixth six-year term in the U.S. Senate. He now is in his seventh term and has been a senator through seven presidencies.
If Obama had not been subject to term limits and had chosen to run for a third term, McConnell’s argument would have made no sense at all. (It made very little sense as it was.)
But Obama was term limited. That created an opportunity for McConnell to play power politics, one he exploited with ruthless amorality.
The result is a court that now is disproportionately weighted in favor of conservative and rural interests.
That’s the other problem with not having term limits for legislators. Because many of these long-serving, multi-term senators and representatives come from small states — McConnell and Kentucky, for example — rural Americans end up having much more influence and weight in the system than their fellow citizens from cities and populous states.
Some of this was intended by the drafters of the Constitution. Each state, no matter how small or large, has two senators. This was done to allow less-populated states a hedge against having their interests overrun by bigger, wealthier and more populated ones.
The House of Representatives, though, was supposed to reflect the will of the people. Its membership was supposed to grow as the country’s population did. That’s the way things worked until the late 1920s, when lawmakers alarmed by significant numbers of immigrants arriving from southern and eastern Europe decided to put a permanent cap on the size of the House’s membership.
Doing so gave rural America another disproportionate advantage.
The best solution to this problem would be to remove the term limits on presidents and governors and the cap on the size of the House’s membership. That would unshackle the voters when it comes to choosing the one public official for whom every American is entitled to vote and make the people’s house truly the people’s house.
But getting that done is about as likely as making the Mississippi River flow backward.
The other option is to make the long-term lawmakers play by the same rules that presidents and governors do. It’s not a perfect solution or even the best solution, but it’s a solution we should consider.
It may be time to level the playing field.
