U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, has his priorities.
He revealed some of them in a couple of press releases his office issued a few days ago.
In one of the releases, Braun crowed about how he and a group of other conservative senators had drafted the “Right to Protect and Bear Arms Act.” This piece of legislative lint aims to make it difficult, maybe even impossible, for the president of the United States to declare America’s gun-violence problem a national emergency and impose firearms regulation by executive order to deal with it.
“Declaring a public health emergency does not give the Executive Branch the right to infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of Americans to defend themselves and their families, and Congress must make this 100% clear in law so the rights of law-abiding citizens can’t be destroyed through the bureaucratic loophole that is opened by exploiting a crisis,” Braun hyperventilated in the release.
As a piece of pandering, Braun’s words and actions are first-rate.
As a serious measure, though, they are as devoid of substance as the holes in a slice of Swiss cheese.
One of the aftereffects of Donald Trump’s presidency is that the reality TV star turned political potentate demonstrated that millions of people could be persuaded that empty gestures were the same as substantive acts.
Lesser lights such as Braun who do not possess Trump’s gift for practicing hokum as a high art think they can copy the act.
In this case, Braun and his fellow members of the conservative brain trust are trying to convince the gullible that a legislative act will carry more force than a constitutional amendment.
If the Second Amendment doesn’t allow for the regulation of firearms, even in a national emergency, then nothing Braun and his cohorts propose will change that.
And, if the Second Amendment does allow for regulation — which it does, given that the phrase “well-regulated” figures prominently in the amendment’s language — then no amount of grandstanding is going to alter that fact. This is particularly true if the grandstanders don’t have the votes to get the measure out of Congress, much less to override a presidential veto.
Why, then, would Braun and his fellow deep thinkers waste their time — and taxpayers’ money — with such a gesture?
The answer to that is in the second release.
In that one, Braun calls for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives — ATF — to collaborate with, you guessed it, gun manufacturers in determining how guns should be licensed and classified.
“American gun owners and manufacturers have been left in the dark for far too long with closed-door rule changes by the ATF,” Braun fumed.
He added that firearms manufacturers often must make decisions about production before they know how the weapons are going to be classified.
Ah.
So, the issue here isn’t one of constitutional principle.
It’s a question of commerce. Having to wait for the ATF to follow procedures means gun manufacturers and sellers must delay making and marketing weapons.
Keeping the cash registers ringing in gun shops is a much higher priority than considering public safety questions.
At least it is in Mike Braun’s world.
The Hoosier senator opted to a bow down in fealty to the gun lobby at a particularly deadly time in American history. This year has seen more than 250 mass shootings — eight in Indianapolis alone — and we’re not even halfway through the calendar yet.
We have seen children shot in doorways. Kids gunned down at graduation parties. People murdered by the handful in their workplaces.
We even have seen a toddler killed in a road-rage incident.
All with guns.
All this year.
In a sane reality, leaders would see this as a crisis and take appropriate actions.
But they don’t have Mike Braun’s priorities.
People may be dying all over this land, even in Braun’s backyard.
But he’s trying to keep the guns safe.
And make sure the gun makers and sellers still are raking in the cash.
Those are the important things.
A man must have priorities.
Mike Braun sure has his.
